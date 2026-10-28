Ko So-young took devoted care of Jang Dong-gun even before they married: “I cooked for him a lot when we were dating”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] Actress Ko So-young shared sweet memories as she looked back on dating her husband, Jang Dong-gun.

On the 27th, a video titled “The Squid and Radish Soup Recipe That Made Jang Dong-gun Decide to Marry Ko So-young Revealed for the First Time (Super Simple, Spicy Hangover Soup)” was posted on the YouTube channel “Ko So-young.” In the video, Ko shared the recipe for squid and radish soup, which she said she had made for Jang since they were dating, and reminisced about their sweet, early days as a couple.

While preparing the ingredients to make the soup, Ko brought up her dating days with Jang. When a member of the production crew asked, “It’s one of Actor Jang’s favorite dishes. I heard you started making it for him when the two of you were dating in Cheongdam-dong,” Ko fondly recalled how she used to cook for Jang herself when they were dating.

Ko shared stories of making a variety of dishes for Jang, saying, “I cooked for him a lot when we were dating. I made a lot of experimental dishes, too. I even topped bibimbap with chopped octopus.” She showed off her distinctive cooking skills with unusual combinations as well as ordinary dishes.

Ko added that she had enjoyed the process of cooking itself at the time, saying, “Back then, I did it all for fun.” She also shared a special memory connected to the squid and radish soup. “My mom used to make squid soup for me. I love squid. My mom cooks neatly and quickly, whipping things up in no time,” she said.

A familiar dish that began with the squid soup her mother made for her as a child has now, in a sense, become a meal Ko makes for her husband, Jang. As the story emerged of how the two expressed their affection through Ko cooking for Jang from their dating days onward, the squid and radish soup took on a special meaning.

When the dish was ready, Ko called out into the air, “Honey, let’s eat,” drawing laughter. Her natural manner, as if calling Jang to the table, caught people’s attention, and the members of the production crew who tasted the food were also full of praise.

The production crew made the set burst into laughter, saying, “No wonder Actor Jang would fall for you. If someone makes it this well for you, you have to marry them.” The taste of the squid and radish soup Ko had made herself, along with the story of the couple’s dating days connected to the dish, created a warm atmosphere.

Ko married actor Jang Dong-gun in 2010, and they have a son and a daughter. Recently, she has continued to connect with fans by sharing various aspects of her daily life, fashion, and family on her personal YouTube channel.

Reporter Kim Sohee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.