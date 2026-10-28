I Am Solo Season 30's Oksun, 'Young-soo ♥,' Spotted on a Home-Shopping Show Ahead of Wedding... Pilates Studio Owner's Surprising Transformation

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] Oksun of I Am Solo Season 30 made a surprise appearance on a home-shopping broadcast, drawing attention. As she prepares to marry Young-soo, whom she met on the show, she showed off a different side by personally introducing beauty products this time.

Recently, footage of Oksun, a contestant on Season 30 of I Am Solo on ENA and SBS Plus, appearing on a live cosmetics-selling broadcast was released online, drawing interest.

In the footage, Oksun appeared in an outfit featuring a black top that left her shoulders bare and a large, eye-catching white shirt collar. With her hair neatly tied back and a microphone on, she brought to mind a professional home-shopping host.

Oksun introduced the products by applying the cosmetics to her face herself. She patted her cheeks with a cushion puff and continued explaining the products to the camera while holding one in her hand. Seated at a table displaying the cosmetics, she spoke calmly before breaking into a bright smile and raising both hands, radiating cheerful energy.

Oksun had previously previewed the broadcast on her social media on the 26th, writing, "Live, D-2! I added some of the things many people asked about." During the live broadcast itself, she demonstrated the products and showed a natural flair for hosting.

This appearance drew even more attention given that Oksun's regular job is running a Pilates studio.

Born in 1992, Oksun studied Korean dance at Ewha Womans University and has since run a Pilates studio. She drew attention for her candid and proactive personality after appearing in the "Egen Men and Teto Women" special of I Am Solo Season 30, which began airing in January.

She and Young-soo, whom she met on the show, became a real-life couple and are now preparing to marry. The two chose each other in I Am Solo's final selection last March. They later announced on a live broadcast that they had become a couple in real life, drawing congratulations. Young-soo revealed that he confessed his feelings to Oksun just two weeks after filming for the show ended, and that he had actively expressed his affection for her.

Last July, they also shared footage of the proposal through the YouTube channel they run together.

At the time, while traveling in Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia, Young-soo gave Oksun a handwritten letter and a watch he had prepared in advance and asked her to marry him. Oksun was moved by the unexpected proposal, and the two began making serious wedding preparations.

After signing a contract with a wedding hall in Seoul, they said they plan to hold their wedding in the first quarter of 2027. Last September, they drew attention by also releasing wedding photos of themselves in a wedding dress and tuxedo.

Reporter Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.