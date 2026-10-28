‘Miss Trot 2’ star Byeol Sarang gives birth to a son a year after her wedding... reveals son who looks just like her husband

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] Singer Byeol Sarang welcomed a son about a year after marrying her first love. Shortly after giving birth, she shared a photo of the baby and expressed her overwhelming joy to her husband, saying, “Congratulations on becoming a dad.” A story about how her husband had even picked out a name for their son long ago is also drawing attention again.

On the 27th, Byeol Sarang personally announced the birth of her first son through social media.

She shared a photo of her newborn along with the message, “2026.10.27 Hi, Bbogi. Nice to meet you. Thank you. I love you. My beautiful boy.”

In the photo, the baby is wrapped in a sky-blue swaddle with a star pattern and wearing a white hat. The baby's tiny lips and chubby cheeks, with his eyes slightly open, catch the eye. The star-patterned swaddle is especially striking, as it brings to mind his mother's stage name, Byeol Sarang. Byeol Sarang added the message, “I can't believe it. My love. Congratulations on becoming a dad,” to a photo of her husband holding their newborn.

Above all, news of the birth brings the couple's special connection to mind once again.

Byeol Sarang married her non-celebrity husband, Kim Wan, who is a year older than her, last September. He was her first love, whom she first met in middle school. After spending a long time apart, they met again and dated for five years before becoming husband and wife.

The two appeared together on KBS1's “Morning Yard” last July and shared their excitement about becoming parents. At the time, Byeol Sarang said she was 26 weeks pregnant and introduced “Bbogi” as the baby's nickname. She explained that the name came from her song “Magnifying Glass” and reflected her wish for happiness and blessings to come rolling in.

Her husband, Kim Wan, drew attention when he revealed that he had decided on a name for their child long ago. He said that, wanting to be a good husband and father, he had long planned to name a boy “Geon” and a girl “Sua.”

Byeol Sarang joked, “My husband came up with the name 20 years ago, so I don't get a say.”

When Byeol Sarang first announced her pregnancy last May, she also shared an unusual story. She said she had gone running on the day she found out she was pregnant, and only realized later—after spending the evening with her husband—that the pregnancy test showed two lines. She was startled.

She continued her activities during pregnancy, appearing on various music programs and at performances. Then, on the 27th, she finally welcomed the son she had called “Bbogi” and became a family of three.

Byeol Sarang debuted in 2017 and placed sixth overall on TV CHOSUN's “Miss Trot 2.” She later won fans' affection by making the TOP 7 on MBN's “The Best K-Trot Singer.”

Reporter Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.