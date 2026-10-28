Son Tae-young speaks out after backlash over “six years without a housekeeper”: “Only people who don’t know me have a lot to say”

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Actress Son Tae-young shared how she felt after her remarks that she had handled childcare and household chores for six years without a housekeeper sparked debate.

On the 28th, Son Tae-young wrote, “People who know me hold their tongues, while it’s only people who don’t know me who have a lot to say. I’ve decided to place more importance on the people who know me.”

She added, “Julia unni, who gave me a beautiful peony this morning. I know what was in your heart, so I’m just grateful,” and, “I’m perfectly fine. Let’s go out and have some fun.”

Son Tae-young also shared a photo of herself enjoying a leisurely coffee with an acquaintance at a cafe.

Although Son Tae-young did not mention anyone specifically, her post was interpreted as a response to the controversy that erupted the previous day. Comments expressing support for her continued to appear on the post.

Earlier, on the 25th, Son Tae-young was asked on her YouTube channel “Mrs. New Jersey Son Tae-young” whether she had ever hired a housekeeper. She replied, “Some households may, but I’ve never hired one.”

When the production team expressed amazement that Son Tae-young had done all the cleaning, laundry, and meal preparation herself, she said, “I also drove the kids around. I did that for six years,” explaining that she had personally handled her children’s transportation as well.

She went on to candidly share her difficulties: “I’m 47 now, and I have to rest on Saturdays and Sundays so I can take care of the kids again starting Monday. Otherwise, it’s too exhausting; I can’t do it.”

However, after the video was released, some netizens reacted negatively, saying she was making something most housewives handle on their own sound like an extraordinary feat. Son Tae-young then posted a comment herself to clear up misunderstandings about her remarks and express her discomfort.

Meanwhile, Son Tae-young married actor Kwon Sang-woo in 2008, and they have a son and a daughter. She currently lives in New Jersey, United States, for her children’s education, while Kwon Sang-woo travels between South Korea and the United States.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.