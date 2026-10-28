Person who exposed alleged affair involving Yang Hong-won suddenly announces plans to delete social media... Fallout from ‘demands for money → criminal complaint’

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] A person identified as A, who exposed allegations of an affair involving rapper Yang Hong-won, has suddenly announced plans to delete their social media account, drawing attention. As Yang’s side categorically denies the allegations and takes legal action, attention is also focused on the exposer’s sudden move.

On the 28th, A posted a brief message on their Instagram Story: “Deleting Insta, unfollow me yourselves (remove your follow), plz.” A expressed an intention to delete the account without offering further explanation, and the specific reason is unknown.

Earlier, on the 23rd, A alleged that Yang Hong-won had gone to a motel with another woman three to four weeks before his wedding. In the process, A caused a stir by releasing call recordings, videos and messages.

In particular, during a social media livestream, A said, “Does loyalty put food on the table? Does loyalty give you money?” and added, “If you give up just a little of that loyalty, your bank balance changes,” sparking controversy over the motive for the disclosures.

Yang’s side acknowledged that he had gone to the motel with the woman, while categorically denying the affair allegations. The explanation was that he went to the motel to sleep after a performance while drunk, and that he had no inappropriate relationship with the woman.

Yang’s agency also claimed that A had threatened him while demanding money, and said it had filed a complaint against A on charges including extortion, violating the Act on Punishment of Stalking Crimes, and defamation by stating false facts. The woman who accompanied Yang to the motel also denied the affair allegations and took legal action.

The controversy drew even more attention because it erupted just after Yang Hong-won’s wedding. Yang married Won Hyun-joo, his longtime partner and a former model, on the 18th, but just five days later became embroiled in allegations of an affair. Speculation about their relationship continued after they unfollowed each other on social media and all of Won Hyun-joo’s posts disappeared.

Yang Hong-won and Won Hyun-joo have been together since 2017, and welcomed a daughter in November 2024. The two held their wedding on the 18th.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.