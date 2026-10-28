“I thought she was a rookie idol who looked like IU”... IU shows off her remarkably youthful looks next to Wonhee, 14 years her junior

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] Singer and actress IU showed off her unbelievably youthful beauty.

On the 27th, a short video was posted on Illit's official social media account with the caption “#Chepohagetseo with IU.”

In the video, IU drew attention by taking part in the challenge for Illit's new song “Chepohagetseo.” She skillfully performed the song's signature choreography, including blowing a whistle herself and making a gun shape with her hand. Her natural facial expressions and relaxed movements added to the charm of the challenge.

IU stood side by side with Illit member Wonhee and showed off her remarkably youthful looks. IU was born in 1993 and Wonhee in 2007, and they created such a lovely atmosphere that their 14-year age gap seemed to disappear. At the end, they made hand hearts together and showed off their warm senior-junior chemistry.

After the video was released, fans reacted enthusiastically, saying, “I thought she was a rookie idol who looked like IU. She’s so baby-faced,” “Jieun unnie, aren’t you 25 now?” and “The two ‘nation’s little sisters’ have great chemistry.”

Meanwhile, IU released the digital single “I Byeolrobuteo” on the 10th of last month and recently featured on Crush’s new song “Ppigeudeok.”

Illit released its fifth mini-album, “Break Even” (BREAK EVEN), on the 26th and is continuing its active promotions with the title track “Chepohagetseo.”

Reporter Kim Sohee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.