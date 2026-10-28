Seo In-young developed cystitis after doing eight events in one day: “I couldn’t go to the bathroom and did the shake dance with a full bladder”

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] Singer Seo In-young shared the shocking story of how all four members of Jewelry took the stage while suffering from cystitis during the group’s heyday. She recalled that they had to get through as many as eight events in a day, leaving them unable to go to the bathroom when they wanted, and that she even had to perform the vigorous “shake dance” with a full bladder.

On the 27th, episode 161 of the web variety show Salon Drip was released on the YouTube channel TEO, titled “A Cinderella Life: Cleaning Anchovy Guts and Going to Bed at 9 p.m.”

Seo In-young, a guest on the show that day, recalled the unimaginable event schedule from her time as a member of the girl group Jewelry.

When Jang Do-yeon brought up the story of doing eight events a day, Seo In-young confirmed it, explaining, “We couldn’t even go to the bathroom. They’d drop us off, we’d dance, then get back in the car and repeat the cycle.” At the time, Jewelry would arrive at a venue, take the stage and dance, then get into their vehicle as soon as the performance ended and head to the next venue.

She also said that their busy schedule made it difficult to take care of even basic bodily needs. Seo In-young said, “They wouldn’t even let us go to the bathroom, saying the event would fall through,” and revealed, to everyone’s shock, “So all four members of Jewelry came down with cystitis.”

Seo In-young vividly described how she had to perform demanding choreography even while suffering from cystitis. “I did the shake dance with a full bladder. You could hear me go, ‘Ah!’ It was no joke,” she said, reenacting the dance move herself.

The shake dance, Seo In-young’s signature move in Jewelry’s hit song “Super Star,” is characterized by intense hip movements.

Listening to this, Jang Do-yeon joked, “I’m on edge, worried something else might come out,” unable to hide her astonishment.

This is not the first time Seo In-young has talked about the punishing schedule she had back then. On tvN’s You Quiz on the Block last April, she also said that during Jewelry’s heyday she managed her schedule on only about two hours of sleep a day and was so busy she traveled to events by helicopter. She confessed that the members had also been unable to go to the bathroom and all came down with cystitis, adding, “When I did the shake dance, that expression wasn’t acting—I was genuinely having a hard time.”

Despite such a grueling schedule, live performances were what Seo In-young refused to give up.

When Jang Do-yeon noted that Jewelry often performed live rather than lip-synching during the group’s active years, Seo In-young said, “I thought live singing was the one thing I could be proud of. I wanted to show that.” Recalling the era when prominent female singers such as Lee Hyori and Ivy were also active, she explained, “I thought we should dance hard but always sing live.”

Reporter Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.