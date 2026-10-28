“Power-tripping parents and backstabbers”... Joo Ho-min and his wife lose first-instance damages suit against PPKKa

[Lee Ji-hyun, reporter for Sportschosun] Webtoon artist Joo Ho-min and his wife lost a defamation damages suit seeking around 35 million won against YouTuber PPKKa.

Sisa Journal reported on the 27th that Suwon District Court ruled against Joo Ho-min and his wife on the 20th in their damages suit against Park, operator of the YouTube channel PPKKa.

Last year, Joo Ho-min and his wife filed suit seeking 35 million won in consolation damages and interest for delayed payment, alleging that Park had spread false information and used insulting language in connection with the case in which they filed a complaint against their son’s special education teacher on suspicion of child abuse.

At the time, Park criticized Joo Ho-min and his wife as “typical power-tripping parents” and “people who don’t know how to be grateful and stab others in the back.” The couple also took issue with claims that his wife had demanded a change of sex education instructor and contacted their son’s homeroom teacher day and night, among other things.

The court, however, found that even if some of Park’s remarks were inaccurate or exaggerated, they were the operator's opinions based on publicly available material, including media reports. It also said it was difficult to conclude that the operator had intended to disparage the couple or knew the statements were false.

PPKKa is a YouTube channel that covers incidents and controversies involving entertainers and other celebrities, with its operator appearing in a mask and keeping their face hidden. The channel has repeatedly drawn controversy for its provocative content. In a separate first-instance defamation lawsuit filed by BJ Gwajeup Seyeon, operator Park was ordered to pay 10 million won.

Meanwhile, the criminal case against the special education teacher whom Joo Ho-min and his wife accused of child abuse is awaiting a ruling from the Supreme Court of Korea. The teacher received a deferred sentence of a two-million-won fine at the first trial, but was acquitted on appeal after the secretly recorded file was ruled inadmissible as evidence.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.