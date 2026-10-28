Lee Seo-jin reveals his first impression of Ha Ji-won: “She was drinking soju from the first shoot of Damo; she looked like life had been hard” (My Genie Secretary)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] Actor Lee Seo-jin recalled meeting Ha Ji-won for the first time while filming the drama Damo 23 years ago.

On the 28th, the team behind the SBS variety show “Whatever You Want, Genie—My Genie Secretary” (hereafter “My Genie Secretary”) released a special preview video titled “Lee Seo-jin’s First Impression of Her in the Damo Days, as He Remembers It: The Pitiful 20-Something Ha Ji-won Having a Glass of Soju.” The video shows Lee Seo-jin and Ha Ji-won, who starred together in the 2003 drama Damo, reuniting after about 23 years and reminiscing about the past.

That day, Lee Seo-jin vividly recalled when he first met Ha Ji-won. He began, “After our first shoot, it snowed so much that we got stuck in the mountains, remember?” He went on to explain what happened: “Our first shoot was at Daegwallyeong Pass. There was a separate lodge, and Ji-won had already gone there.”

Lee Seo-jin said the image of Ha Ji-won he encountered when he arrived at the lodge later than the others still stayed with him, and shared an unexpected anecdote. “I went there too, a little later, and Ji-won was eating with the staff. But when I walked into the restaurant, you were having a glass of soju,” he said, leaving Ha Ji-won flustered.

He added, “It was our first shoot, so we weren’t close yet, but there she was, having a glass of soju and eating a little snack,” and continued, “I thought, ‘She looks like she’s carrying a lot of sorrow. Like life has been hard for her.’” From Lee Seo-jin’s perspective, Ha Ji-won drinking soju from their very first meeting made her seem like someone with a lot of stories behind her. The unexpected first-impression story drew laughs.

Ha Ji-won then explained why she had been drinking soju at the time, offering an emphatic clarification. “The reason I drank it was that it was so cold, and I was trying to warm myself up,” she said. “I didn’t even know what alcohol tasted like back then. I wasn’t at a point where I enjoyed the taste of alcohol.”

But Ha Ji-won’s explanation did little to shake Lee Seo-jin’s memory. “That really made an impression on me. I thought, ‘She must like drinking,’” he added, sending everyone there into laughter. Their candid, cheerful conversation revived memories of a first meeting that remained vivid even after all these years and drew viewers’ interest.

Meanwhile, Lee Seo-jin and Ha Ji-won starred together in the 2003 drama Damo. The SBS variety show “Whatever You Want, Genie—My Genie Secretary” airs every Friday at 11:10 p.m.

Reporter Kim Sohee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.