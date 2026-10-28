Yoon Jong-hoon’s Fiancée Han Eun-seo, 10 Years His Junior, Celebrates Double Joy Four Days Before Wedding, Graduating with Top Honors in UK Master’s Program

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Min-jung] Actor Yoon Jong-hoon’s fiancée, Han Eun-seo, who is 10 years his junior, has another reason to celebrate just four days before their wedding: she completed her master’s program in the UK with top honors. Her future husband, Yoon Jong-hoon, shared in her joy by liking her post on social media.

Han Eun-seo recently announced on social media that she had graduated with top honors from the master’s program at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama, University of London, in the UK.

“It feels like only yesterday that I was overwhelmed with joy and gratitude just to have been accepted, and I’m deeply moved to have completed my studies with such good results,” she said, sharing her heartfelt feelings. She continued, “I sincerely want to thank Jessie and Jay, who helped me adjust to life in an unfamiliar country and opened my eyes to so many things, as well as my fellow students.” She added, “I will cherish what I’ve learned and experienced over the past while, and continue to learn and work hard.”

The photos released showed Han Eun-seo posing for commemorative pictures at her school in the UK. The post also drew attention because her future husband, Yoon Jong-hoon, liked it to show his support.

Han Eun-seo is already known for her exceptional dedication to her studies.

Born in 1994, Han Eun-seo majored in theater arts at Sungkyunkwan University, earned a master’s degree from its graduate school, and also pursued a doctoral program. She later went to the UK to study acting training and coaching, continuing her education, according to reports. Han, who has balanced her acting career with her studies, now has another reason to celebrate as she has completed her master’s program in the UK with top honors just ahead of her wedding.

Most notably, Han Eun-seo is set to marry actor Yoon Jong-hoon in Seoul on November 1. The two are said to have first connected while appearing together in the 2018 SBS drama A Bloody Battle for Revenge, and decided to marry after dating for a long time.

Yoon Jong-hoon, who announced the news of their marriage last September, posted a handwritten letter on his fan cafe. “A precious person has come into my life, and now I hope to walk through life with that person,” he wrote. “After cherishing, understanding, and making an effort for each other, we are about to make a new start through marriage.” Han Eun-seo also expressed her affection for Yoon, describing him as “someone who has been by my side for a long time, consistently giving me warm love.”

Previously, actor Park Jun-geum also revealed that Yoon Jong-hoon had visited her with his fiancée and congratulated the couple on their marriage, saying, “I feel relieved because she’s a wise and beautiful bride.”

Yoon Jong-hoon raised his profile through roles in dramas including Reply 1994, Misaeng: Incomplete Life, and The Penthouse: War in Life. Han Eun-seo made her debut in the 2008 drama The Great King Sejong and has since appeared in A Bloody Battle for Revenge, The Hymn of Death, and Beyond the Bar, among others.

Reporter Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.