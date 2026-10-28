“How can she be so rude?”... Sa Mi-ja and daughter-in-law Yoo Ji-yeon: 35 years of growing close while trading insults

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] Actress Sa Mi-ja is once again drawing attention for a moment when she said of her eldest daughter-in-law, with whom she has spent 35 years, “How can she be so rude?” The story has also resurfaced that the daughter-in-law cared for both Sa and Yoo Ji-yeon’s husband for two years when Sa’s cerebral infarction coincided with Yoo Ji-yeon’s husband’s cancer treatment, bringing renewed attention to their unusually close mother-in-law and daughter-in-law relationship.

Recently, the YouTube channel “Not Omija, but Sa Mi-ja” released footage of Sa going out with her eldest daughter-in-law, Yoo Ji-yeon.

Sa showed off her unfiltered wit from the moment she introduced her daughter-in-law. “Some people say, ‘How is your daughter-in-law so beautiful?’ while others say, ‘Your daughter-in-law speaks so rudely,’” Sa said, relaying the reactions she gets from people around her.

She praised her daughter-in-law, saying, “Her heart couldn’t be any kinder,” but also said, “Sometimes she’s so cold that I wonder, ‘How can she be so rude?’” drawing laughter.

She did not hide her hurt feelings, either. “After living together for 35 years, I think of her when I eat something delicious. But when she eats something delicious, she thinks of her own mother,” Sa said, pointing to the subtle difference in how the two feel.

They have been mother-in-law and daughter-in-law for 35 years and have lived under the same roof for 13 years. Yoo Ji-yeon is known for never missing her in-laws’ special occasions and for preparing holiday dishes herself. Sa expressed her gratitude for her daughter-in-law’s thoughtfulness, saying, “That’s what softens my heart.”

Yoo Ji-yeon also took her mother-in-law’s blunt remarks in stride. “She just says things like that,” she said. “I know the warmth in her heart very well. We know how each other feels, so we’ve lived together without any major problems.”

But their relationship as mother-in-law and daughter-in-law has not always been smooth.

In 2021, Yoo Ji-yeon appeared on MBN’s talk show “Dongchimi” and recalled a period when her husband’s cancer treatment overlapped with her mother-in-law Sa Mi-ja’s cerebral infarction. At the time, she revealed, “For two years, I cared for my husband and mother-in-law by myself.” She said they were admitted to different floors of the same hospital, so she had to go back and forth between floors to look after them.

She said that one day, exhausted from caregiving, she felt hurt when Sa called and asked her to prepare a meal.

Recalling the moment, Yoo Ji-yeon said, “She said, ‘Come over and make us something to eat before you go.’” She added, “That was when I felt, ‘I’m an outsider.’” Sa said she did not remember the incident, but explained that, afraid she might lose her son, she had failed to notice the difficulties her daughter-in-law was facing while caregiving. She expressed gratitude for her daughter-in-law’s devotion and said that she now felt more reliant on her than on her son.

When the production team asked Yoo Ji-yeon what moment had made her most grateful to her mother-in-law, she replied, “It’s not just one moment; I’m always grateful,” adding, “She has been a steadfast support to me, both financially and emotionally.” Sa quipped, “A daughter-in-law with a mother-in-law like me must have plenty to be grateful for,” prompting more laughter.

Reporter Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.