RM breathes life into ailing U.S. art museum... His curatorial role drives record-breaking ticket sales

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] RM of the group BTS has unexpectedly emerged as a “savior” for a renowned U.S. art museum. The San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, which had run a deficit of several billion won and even cut staff, is gaining new vitality as an exhibition of RM’s personal collection draws unprecedented crowds.

The British daily The Guardian reported on the 24th (local time) that RM’s special exhibition “RM x SFMOMA: Between You and Me” (“Between You and Me”) is drawing fans from around the world to San Francisco, generating an explosive response.

The most striking aspect is the overwhelming ticket sales. More than 66,000 tickets have already been sold for the exhibition, which opened on the 3rd. In particular, advance ticket sales have reached a level six times higher than those for any previous exhibition held by the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SFMOMA).

Merchandise related to the exhibition is also proving hugely popular. Commemorative items for RM’s special exhibition, sold at the museum store and online shop, temporarily sold out about three hours after sales began. Fans have even traveled to San Francisco from overseas to see RM’s collection in person, once again demonstrating his global influence.

The exhibition’s success has drawn even more attention because of the museum’s financial situation. According to The Guardian, the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art ran a deficit of about $5 million (approximately 6.6 billion won) last year and faced financial difficulties, including cutting 7.5% of its total staff. Against this backdrop, RM’s exhibition has sparked an unexpected surge in attendance and is being credited with giving the museum a financial boost.

The achievement is all the more significant because it has gone beyond the popularity of a K-pop star to drive visitor traffic and merchandise sales at a world-renowned art museum.

This is the first time RM’s longtime art collection has been presented on a full scale at a museum. A total of 178 works have been brought together: 142 from RM’s personal collection and 36 from the museum’s collection.

The exhibition features a wide range of works, from those by artists representing modern and contemporary Korean art, including Yun Hyong-keun, Park Rae-hyun and Chang Ucchin, to works by masters of the Korean and international art worlds, such as Kim Whanki and Paik Nam June. Its presentation of Korean art alongside global contemporary art in one space has also captured the interest of art enthusiasts.

RM did more than simply lend his artworks. He took an active part in selecting works and shaping the exhibition alongside the museum’s co-curators, América Castillo and Kim Hyo-eun. He also devoted himself to the exhibition as a whole, writing descriptions in Korean and English and helping create an audio guide featuring his own voice and select the music.

RM, known for his exceptional love of art, has maintained close ties with the art world through regular visits to museums in Korea and abroad. In 2020, he also donated 100 million won to the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art Foundation, helping promote art and culture.

The exhibition is reportedly a project that came about after the museum approached RM with a proposal to collaborate while he was serving in the military. It is also unusual for a K-pop artist and a major U.S. modern art museum to join forces on a large-scale exhibition of collection works.

RM explained that the works he has collected over the years reveal his genuine self, and said the project began with a pure intention.

RM’s special exhibition “RM x SFMOMA: Between You and Me” will run at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art through February 7, 2027. BTS is currently on its “Arirang” world tour and will continue performing in São Paulo, Brazil, on the 28th and from the 30th to the 31st.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.