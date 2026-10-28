Baek Jin-hee reveals decisive reason she decided to marry ♥Henry: “His stability eases my career anxieties and gives me strength”

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Actress Baek Jin-hee candidly opened up about why she decided to marry and what she finds appealing about her fiancé.

A video titled “Jin-hee, you’re getting married too” was posted on Choi Daniel’s YouTube channel on the 27th. Baek Jin-hee appeared in the video and talked about how she feels ahead of her wedding and about her fiancé.

That day, Baek Jin-hee explained why she decided to marry, saying, “There are parts of me that feel emotionally unfulfilled, but being with my fiancé fills in a lot of those gaps.” She added, “I hope that once we’re married and living together, those parts of me will be filled even more.”

Asked whether there had been a decisive moment when she decided to marry, she replied, “People say that when the person they’re going to marry comes along, they know right away—‘This is the one’—but I didn’t really have anything like that.”

She continued, “As we gradually got to know each other, we became part of each other’s lives, and my certainty that he was the one grew stronger.” She explained, “When you’re dating, there are times when you fight, but resolving conflicts was fairly easy for us. Our fights didn’t last long.”

She cited stability as her fiancé’s greatest appeal. Baek Jin-hee said, “He has so many appealing qualities, but the one I feel most strongly is that he’s an incredibly stable person.”

She said, “There are so many sources of uncertainty in our line of work, both emotionally and financially, aren’t there? From the moment I wake up, I feel anxious whether I’m working on a project or not. But he has a kind of stability that lets me talk about those worries and then move past them as if they were nothing.”

She continued, “He’s also very calm and steady, and that has been a huge source of strength for me.” She admitted, “My own personality isn’t especially up and down, but I’m the type who torments myself. I hold a lot in and try not to do that, but I tend to sink pretty deeply.”

Asked whether her fiancé often tells her she’s pretty, she said, “He’s absolutely not the type to do that. He doesn’t act cute.” Then, laughing, she added, “But I have plenty, so it’s fine.”

She also revealed how the two of them resolve conflicts. Baek Jin-hee explained, “When a fight starts, I tend to shut down. I’m afraid I’ll say something hurtful, so when I get worked up, I keep quiet until my emotions settle. But the other person gets frustrated when I don’t say anything.”

She continued, “We know that if we both get worked up and say hurtful things, the fight will only get worse, so I avoid dealing with it in the moment and work things out later, once I’ve calmed down and can think rationally. Then I acknowledge what I need to and apologize.” She added, “At first, we tried to work things out right there, and that didn’t suit us. He’d ask, ‘Why don’t you say anything?’ But after this happened a few times, he started waiting, knowing I’d come around on my own once some time had passed.”

Baek Jin-hee is set to marry on January 23 next year at a location in Seoul. Her fiancé is an office worker living in Canada and is known by the English name Henry. After the wedding, Baek Jin-hee plans to spend her newlywed life going back and forth between Canada and Seoul.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.