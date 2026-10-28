'The Hunger Games' Star Jennifer Lawrence Opens Up About Breast Augmentation: “I Want to Be a Hot Mom”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence opened up about undergoing breast augmentation and shared her candid thoughts. She spoke frankly about everything from her concerns over how her body has changed since becoming a mother of two to her plans for a facelift in the future.

In an interview with fashion publication The Cut, published on the 27th (local time), Jennifer Lawrence shared her thoughts on cosmetic procedures and surgery.

Jennifer Lawrence, who is raising two children with her husband, Cooke Maroney, gave birth to her second child in early 2025. She has reportedly undergone breast augmentation recently. Asked why she decided to get the procedure, she said, “I want to be a hot mom.”

She added, “When I’m dropping my children off, I want to look like a woman who has it all together, even if I’ve just woken up.” It was an honest expression of her desire to maintain the look she wants, even amid the busy routine of raising children.

Last year, Jennifer Lawrence also said in an interview with the U.S. publication The New Yorker that she was considering breast augmentation after the birth of her second child. At the time, while discussing the nude scene she appeared in in the film No Hard Feelings, she spoke candidly about how her body had changed after giving birth.

She described the physical changes she experienced after giving birth twice, saying, “After I had my first child, almost everything went back to how it was. After I had my second, nothing went back.” She went on to say that she planned to get breast augmentation, and it has been reported that she recently underwent the surgery.

Having spoken openly about her concerns over how her body changed after childbirth, she has now, in effect, followed through on her plan. Jennifer Lawrence drew attention by candidly sharing her thoughts on changes to her appearance and expressing her desire to maintain the look she wants even after becoming a mother.

She also spoke about the possibility of undergoing other cosmetic procedures and surgeries in the future, in addition to breast augmentation. Asked about her plans for a facelift in her interview with The Cut, Jennifer Lawrence replied, “I’ll get one someday.” She was candid and open about her views on maintaining her appearance.

Jennifer Lawrence rose to stardom with The Hunger Games film series and went on to appear in numerous projects. In 2012, she also won the Academy Award for Best Actress for the film Silver Linings Playbook.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.