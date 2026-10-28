Oh Yoon-ah’s son with developmental disabilities makes miraculous strides after seven years... Joins swim team and competes internationally

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Min-i, the son of Oh Yoon-ah, has grown beyond recognition, and his touching update will be revealed on “Stars’ Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant.”

“Stars’ Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant,” airing on KBS 2TV on Thursday, October 29, marks its seventh anniversary with a “Homecoming” special. Celebrity chef Oh Yoon-ah is returning to her old home on the show after a long absence. In the early days of the program, Oh received an outpouring of support and love after candidly sharing her life as a single mother raising Min-i, her son with developmental disabilities, on her own. The upcoming episode is drawing attention as it will show not only how Oh’s daily life has changed, but also how Min-i, who won the affection of many viewers, has grown beyond recognition.

In footage to be shown that day, Oh Yoon-ah started preparing Min-i’s breakfast at 7 a.m. Min-i was then shown, and his appearance on the program for the first time in three years was astonishing. He got up on time without his mother’s help, washed his face on his own, got ready by himself and even ate breakfast with maturity. The “Fun-Staurant” cast members, who remembered Min-i as a “slow child” who needed his mother’s help with everything when he appeared on the show in the past, reportedly had tears in their eyes. “Min-i is already 20. He’s grown so much in that time,” Oh Yoon-ah said.

There was something else astonishing: at 20, Min-i had even joined a swimming team for athletes with disabilities as a professional swimmer. “I just had him train hard in the swimming he loves, and now he’s even got a job through it. It really is like a miracle,” Oh Yoon-ah said. She added, “It’s all thanks to ‘Fun-Staurant.’” Why did Oh credit the show for Min-i’s employment?

That day, Oh Yoon-ah also visited the training site of professional swimmer Min-i. Min-i is set to compete in the domestic qualifying round of the Special Olympics, a nonprofit international sporting event for children and adults with intellectual and autistic disabilities. KBS 2TV’s “Stars’ Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant,” where viewers can see professional swimmer Min-i in his element—a sight that even surprised Oh—as well as the touching daily life of Min-i, who has grown beyond recognition, and his mother, Oh Yoon-ah, will air on Thursday, October 29, at 8:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, Oh Yoon-ah has raised her son, who has developmental disabilities, on her own since divorcing in 2015. In July, she announced that she had remarried after registering her marriage to a man who is not in the entertainment industry, prompting many congratulations.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.