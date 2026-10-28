“Letting out a pterodactyl-like cheer beside Kim Woo-bin”... ♥ Shin Min-a, from taking a shot at Lee Kwang-soo to reflecting on her first wedding anniversary

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Shin Min-a will share her love story with Kim Woo-bin, with whom she weathered difficult times and brought their decade-long love to fruition.

Actress Shin Min-a, who is returning in The Remarried Empress, will appear on episode 366 of tvN’s You Quiz on the Block, airing tonight (Wednesday the 28th) at 8:45 p.m. The show is directed by Kim Ji-young and Heo Kang-seok and written by Lee Eon-ju.

Actress Shin Min-a, often called the personification of loveliness, is returning to You Quiz for the first time in six years. On her first TV variety show appearance since getting married, she’ll candidly share her thoughts as her first wedding anniversary approaches, along with sweet stories about newlywed life with Kim Woo-bin.

She’ll also share vivid behind-the-scenes stories about how she was nervous when Lee Kwang-soo let out a “pterodactyl-like” cheer beside Kim Woo-bin as she presented the grand prize at the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards. The story of Yoo Jae-suk, who was seated beside her at the time, will also be revealed, adding to the interest.

The show will also reveal behind-the-scenes stories from the blockbuster The Remarried Empress, which has drawn enormous interest, with its trailer alone racking up 11.7 million views. Shin Min-a will bring laughs with her candid remarks, sharing how she feels about acting alongside Ju Ji-hoon for the third time and the story behind the reaction that, following her previous works, it’s “a love story with a disastrous personal-color match.”

Viewers will also get to see a surprising side of Shin Min-a, who calls herself a “comedy natural.” She has touted herself as a funny person since her first appearance on You Quiz six years ago, and the show will feature jokes she performs herself as well as photos she couldn’t bring herself to post on her blog, which will be shown for the first time.

The show will also continue with the love story of how they weathered difficult times together, including Kim Woo-bin’s nasopharyngeal cancer, and brought their decade-long love to fruition. Reflecting on what has changed since getting married, Shin Min-a will confess that it “feels like I now have someone who’s pledged to be on my side” and candidly talk about their blissful newlywed life. She’ll share realistic conversations they have at home, as well as Kim Woo-bin’s affectionate side, including how he never holds back from complimenting her with a “You look pretty.”

The show will also reveal why the two have continued to donate more than 5 billion won together and share their positive influence, as well as the stories behind heartwarming acts of kindness. Viewers can also hear about the work of actress Shin Min-a, who is approaching her 30th year since her debut. She’ll share stories related to My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho, for which she was loved as a “rom-com goddess,” and behind-the-scenes details about her delicate portrayal of a character with depression in Our Blues.

The full episode will showcase all of Shin Min-a’s lovable charms, from her own ways of handling low moods and her reflections on entering her 40s to her concerns as an actress and the secret to maintaining her timeless beauty.

Meanwhile, tvN’s You Quiz on the Block, featuring Shin Min-a, airs every Wednesday at 8:45 p.m.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.