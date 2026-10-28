Gong Myung to join Lee Byung-hun at BH Entertainment after leaving Saram Entertainment, where he spent six years

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] Actor Gong Myung is making a fresh start at BH Entertainment, home to Lee Byung-hun, Han Hyo-joo and others, after leaving Saram Entertainment, where he spent six years.

BH Entertainment said on the 28th that it had recently signed an exclusive contract with Gong Myung.

Gong Myung is ending his approximately six-year partnership with Saram Entertainment, which began in April 2020, and will continue his career at a new agency.

When rumors surfaced on the 27th that Gong Myung was moving to BH Entertainment, the company confirmed that a meeting had taken place but said no contract had been finalized, declining to comment further. However, after later officially confirming that an exclusive contract had been signed, Gong Myung's next move was also clarified.

BH Entertainment, his new agency, is a management company specializing in actors, founded by actor Lee Byung-hun and CEO Son Seok-woo, who had been his personal manager. Its current roster includes Lee Byung-hun, Kim Go-eun, Park Bo-young, Han Ga-in, Han Ji-min, Han Hyo-joo, Park Hae-soo and Jung Ho-yeon, all actors active in Korea and abroad.

Gong Myung is also set to appear on television at the end of the year alongside Han Hyo-joo, now his fellow agency artist.

The two will star together in MBC's new Friday-Saturday drama “Your Ground,” which is scheduled to premiere on December 11. “Your Ground” tells the story of a baseball player who, after experiencing a setback, meets an agent who used to be a lawyer and sets out toward his dream once again. Gong Myung will play baseball player Kang Hae-hwan, while Han Hyo-joo will take the role of agent Seo Hee-seung.

Gong Myung, who made his debut in the 2013 web drama “After School: Lucky or Not,” joined the ranks of actors whose films have drawn 10 million moviegoers with the film “Extreme Job.” He has since built up his filmography through a wide range of projects, including the films “Hansan: Rising Dragon,” “Citizen of a Kind” and “Love Untangled,” and the dramas “Be Melodramatic,” “Lovers of the Red Sky,” “Way Back Love” and “Mercy for None.”

Gong Myung is also well known as the older brother of Doyoung, a member of NCT.

Gong Myung has ended his relationship with his agency after about six years, including his military service. Attention is now focused on what kind of activities he will pursue at BH Entertainment, a management company specializing in actors.

Reporter Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.