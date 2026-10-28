Sung Si-kyung sparks controversy with out-of-the-blue boyfriend tease aimed at Sullyoon... Debate over ‘outdated joke’

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] A joke about boyfriends that singer Sung Si-kyung made to Sullyoon of girl group NMIXX unexpectedly sparked controversy. In response to the ordinary comment that she wanted to go camping and eat meat, he suddenly brought up boyfriends. Flustered, Sullyoon denied it, even making a large X with both arms, and netizens are divided in their reactions.

A video of NMIXX appearing on the web variety show ‘Sung Si-kyung’s Call’ was recently released on the YouTube channel ‘Sung Si-kyung.’

That day, Sung Si-kyung talked with the NMIXX members about what they would like to do if they could spend 7 million won however they wanted. The members continued the conversation by mentioning foods they each wanted to eat, including kimchi stew, izakaya food and hot pot at Haidilao.

Sullyoon replied, “I want to go camping and grill meat.”

But on hearing this, Sung Si-kyung suddenly joked, “So you have a boyfriend who’ll grill meat for you?”

Taken aback by the unexpected question, Sullyoon immediately looked flustered. She waved her hands and said, “No. No.” She did more than simply deny it verbally: she crossed both arms in an exaggerated X gesture.

Haewon, NMIXX’s leader, who was watching, also couldn’t hide her surprise. Haewon reacted, “Wow, I’ve never heard an answer like that before,” and Sung Si-kyung burst out laughing as he watched Sullyoon, saying, “Your reaction is so funny!”

The moment ended in laughter on the spot, but after the video was released, an online debate broke out over Sung Si-kyung’s remark.

Some netizens questioned whether there was any need to connect her comment about wanting to go camping with having a boyfriend. They expressed their discomfort with reactions such as, “Why are we talking about men here?”, “That’s such a bad question,” and “What an outdated remark.” They took issue with the fact that he asked an idol a question that suggested she might be dating, putting Sullyoon in a position where she had to deny it immediately.

Others, however, said there was no need to read too much into Sung Si-kyung’s remark. Some netizens offered the view that it was a conversation that could be taken as lighthearted teasing, saying, “Isn’t that a common joke?” and “I don’t know why this is controversial.”

Meanwhile, NMIXX released its sixth mini-album, ‘Strange Muse,’ on the 19th and is currently promoting it.

Reporter Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.