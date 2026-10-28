‘Trot prodigy’ Bin Yeseo tops September’s female singer category, showcasing peak popularity with 47.03% of the vote

Source: Bin Yeseo’s Instagram

‘Trot prodigy’ Bin Yeseo rose to the top of the female singer category in the September Blue Dragon Ranking.

In the Blue Dragon Ranking’s female singer category vote, which closed last September, Bin Yeseo took first place by a commanding margin, receiving 47.03% of the final vote.

Powered by her fervent fandom’s strong support, Bin Yeseo held firmly onto the lead from the early stages of voting, fended off a fierce late charge and retained her crown, once again proving her unparalleled popularity.

Maijin, who boasts solid vocal skills and a devoted fan base, took second place. Maijin received 26.16% of the vote and remained in a fierce contest until the end, but could not overcome Bin Yeseo’s late surge and, unfortunately, finished second.

The final top-three rankings in the September Blue Dragon Ranking, where top singers went head-to-head, were Bin Yeseo in first place (47.03%), Maijin in second (26.16%) and Jin Sori in third (8.08%).

Fans are watching closely to see whether Bin Yeseo, having demonstrated her fandom’s formidable voting power, can ride this momentum to claim a trophy in the second half of the year.

Blue Dragon Ranking is jointly run by Sportschosun, which organizes the Blue Dragon Film Awards and the BSA, and the Celeb Champ app. Along with selecting winners each month, it names buzzy stars who are setting trends as semiannual winners. Trophies are awarded to the semiannual winners—male actors, female actors, male singers and female singers—selected every six months.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.