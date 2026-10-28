Lee Man-ki dotes on his rapidly growing triplet grandchildren: “Just say the word, Grandpa will listen to everything”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] Former ssireum wrestler and broadcaster Lee Man-ki showed his affectionate side as a grandfather as he took on the task of caring for his triplet grandchildren.

On the 28th, a video titled “The triplets have already grown this much? Grandpa can’t stop smiling” was posted on the YouTube channel Manki TV. In the video, Lee Man-ki spent a busy day looking after his triplet grandchildren, who had grown so much. From the affection he showered on the children to his capable childcare skills, his everyday moments with his grandchildren were heartwarming.

That day, when his third grandchild, Soyul, burst into tears, Lee Man-ki was flustered but skillfully soothed the child. “Soyul is something else. Once the crying starts, it never ends,” he said, looking at a loss as the crying went on and on. But he could not hide his affection for the child.

After trying to soothe Soyul for quite some time without success, Lee Man-ki finally asked his wife for help. He then immediately took over caring for his first and second grandchildren. “Oh, how adorable. Why is the youngest yelling so much?” he joked, making people laugh.

Lee Man-ki later spoke gently to his first and second grandchildren as he tried to get them to sleep. Softly whispering, “Let’s sleep with Grandpa,” he took attentive care of them. When the grandchildren began babbling, he beamed broadly, showing his affection.

Lee Man-ki paid close attention to even the smallest reactions from his grandchildren. Making eye contact with them, he said, “What are you saying? Tell Grandpa. I’ll listen to everything.” His extraordinary love for his grandchildren came through in the way he responded to every bit of their babbling.

Lee Man-ki’s childcare continued the next day. He skillfully changed the children’s diapers and carefully looked after his grandchildren, playing with them using toys. In contrast to his formidable presence on the ssireum mat, he showed a surprisingly tender and gentle side around his grandchildren.

The heartwarming scenes included Lee Man-ki struggling with the triplets’ crying yet unable to hide his smile at even the smallest things the children did. His everyday life, filled with affection for his grandchildren and a heartfelt commitment to caring for them, brought warm smiles to viewers.

Reporter Kim Sohee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.