‘Kim Tae-hee’s younger brother’ Lee Wan to become a father to a girl... ♥ Lee Bo-mi pregnant after seven years of marriage, due in February

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] Actor Lee Wan and professional golfer Lee Bo-mi are set to become parents.

Lee Wan’s agency, Story J Company, announced on the 28th, “Lee Bo-mi is expecting a baby. She is due to give birth in February, and the baby is a girl.”

Earlier, on the 24th, Japanese outlet Sports Hochi reported that professional golfer Lee Bo-mi was pregnant. According to the report, Lee attended the Nobuta Group Masters GC Ladies event in Hyogo Prefecture, Japan, and announced her pregnancy herself. Congratulations have continued to pour in for the couple following the happy news, shared seven years into their marriage.

Lee Bo-mi is currently six months pregnant, and the baby’s prenatal nickname is reportedly “Lucky.” She shared her heartfelt feelings, saying, “I’m spending my days feeling grateful that we have a new family member.” She added, “I imagine the child becoming a golfer and me cheering them on,” drawing attention.

Meanwhile, Lee Wan and Lee Bo-mi got married in December 2019. Lee Wan is also well known as actress Kim Tae-hee’s younger brother and has continued his acting career, appearing in a variety of works. Lee Bo-mi is a professional golfer who has competed in South Korea and Japan, and the two have continued to pursue their respective careers while maintaining their relationship.

Many people are showering Lee Wan and Lee Bo-mi with congratulations on the happy news they shared as expectant parents, as they prepare to welcome a new family member after getting married.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.