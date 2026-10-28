‘Possible Love’ Star Jeon Do-yeon Nominated for Gotham Award for Lead Performance, to Compete Against Julianne Moore and Others

[Sportschosun | Reporter Jo Min-jung] Jeon Do-yeon, the “Queen of Cannes,” has now made her mark on the U.S. Hollywood awards stage. Her nomination for a lead performance alongside world-renowned actors such as Julianne Moore and Mahershala Ali has also raised hopes that she could become the first Korean actor nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress.

According to the nominees announced on the 27th (local time) by the U.S.-based Gotham Film & Media Institute, Jeon Do-yeon has been nominated for Outstanding Lead Performance for Possible Love, directed by Lee Chang-dong, at the 36th Gotham Awards.

The competition is impressive, too.

Jeon will vie for the trophy with Hollywood actors Julianne Moore, Mahershala Ali and Gillian Anderson, as well as Ian McKellen, John Malkovich, Andrew Scott and John Turturro.

The Gotham Award for lead performance selects a winner without dividing the category by gender. Jeon’s nomination in the same category as world-renowned actors of all genders is particularly significant.

The film itself has also achieved notable success. Possible Love has been nominated in three categories in total, including Outstanding Lead Performance for Jeon, Best International Feature and Best Screenplay.

The nomination is drawing attention as welcome news ahead of next year’s Academy Awards. The Gotham Awards are considered one of the most prestigious ceremonies in U.S. independent film and are seen as marking the start of the Academy Awards season in earnest.

Earlier, U.S. entertainment outlet The Hollywood Reporter profiled Jeon’s acting career in depth and reported that she could become the first Korean actor nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress.

Fellow actor Lee Byung-hun also praised Jeon’s acting. In an interview with the outlet, he lauded her as an actor with a peerless standing in Korean cinema, saying, in effect, “It’s astonishing that the world is only now beginning to recognize her.”

Jeon previously won the Best Actress award at the Cannes Film Festival in 2007 for Lee Chang-dong’s film Miryang. Jeon, who became the first Korean actor to take home the Cannes Best Actress trophy, is now once again drawing attention from the global film industry as she joins forces with Lee again 19 years later.

In the film, Jeon plays Mi-ok, who lives with her laid-off husband Ho-seok (Sul Kyung-gu). Mi-ok is a character who is prompted to reflect on the life she has lived and her inner emotions as she becomes entangled with Ye-ji (Cho Yeo-jeong), a documentary filmmaker, and her husband Sang-woo (Zo In-sung). Jeon has been praised for delicately portraying the character’s complex emotional shifts.

The response from overseas critics has also been enthusiastic. Possible Love currently has a 100% critics’ score on the U.S. film review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Local outlets, including The Hollywood Reporter, have also praised Jeon’s performance and discussed her prospects at the Academy Awards.

Netflix is also bolstering its Oscar campaign with Possible Love. The Hollywood Reporter reported that Netflix is preparing a campaign aimed at securing nominations in multiple categories, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actress. Possible Love, which won the Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival last September, was also selected as South Korea’s entry for the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film. Following its Venice win and nominations in three Gotham Awards categories, the film is making its presence felt during the U.S. awards season.

The 36th Gotham Awards ceremony will be held in New York on November 30.

Meanwhile, Possible Love first opened in theaters in South Korea on September 23 and will be released worldwide on Netflix on November 6.

There is growing anticipation over whether Jeon, who made Korean film history in Cannes 19 years ago, can set another record in Hollywood this time.

Reporter Jo Min-jung | mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.