Jang Han-byeol tops September male singer category, claiming the throne for the second time this year

Source: Jang Han-byeol's Instagram

Singer Jang Han-byeol topped the September male singer category in the Blue Dragon Ranking.

In the results of the Blue Dragon Ranking male singer category vote, which closed in September, Jang Han-byeol came out on top with a final vote share of 35.81%, beating his competitors.

After first claiming the throne in July, Jang Han-byeol returned to the top just two months later, celebrating his second Blue Dragon Ranking title overall.

The race for the lead remained fierce until the final moments of the vote. Son Bin-ah, who finished second, mounted a strong challenge, but Jang Han-byeol rallied the power of his formidable fanbase in the final stretch, held firmly onto the lead and secured the win.

The final top five in the September Blue Dragon Ranking male singer category were: 1st, Jang Han-byeol (35.81%); 2nd, Son Bin-ah (13.96%); 3rd, Park Seo Jin (8.77%); 4th, Choi Su-ho (7.40%); and 5th, Jin Hae-sung (6.53%).

Jang Han-byeol, who debuted in the Korean music industry in 2011 as the lead vocalist of the male band Led Apple, has claimed his second title this year amid enthusiastic interest and participation from fans.

With his versatile vocals and commanding stage presence, Jang Han-byeol has rapidly emerged as a next-generation star, finishing third overall and making his presence felt day after day.

Having claimed titles in both July and September and demonstrated the strength of his powerful fanbase, Jang Han-byeol has fans wondering whether he can carry this momentum into the remaining votes of the second half of the year.

Meanwhile, the Blue Dragon Ranking is jointly run by Sportschosun and the Celeb Champ app, the organizers of the Blue Dragon Film Awards and BSA. Alongside selecting monthly winners, it also recognizes headline-making stars who are leading trends through its semiannual awards. Trophies are presented to the semiannual winners, selected every six months in four categories: male actor, female actor, male singer and female singer.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.