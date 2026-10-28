Swings, Now an Actor, Shows Unexpected Humility After Blue Dragon Best New Actor Nomination: “Just Being Nominated Has Made Me So Humble”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Swings, who has transformed himself into an actor, shared his thoughts on being nominated for Best New Actor at the Blue Dragon Film Awards.

On the 28th, Swings shared on his social media an article reporting that he had been nominated for Best New Actor at the 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards, and wrote, “Just being nominated has made me so humble.”

He added, “I’m not so lacking in self-awareness that I’d expect to win,” tempering expectations about his chances while drawing laughs with his characteristically frank way of speaking.

Swings was nominated for Best New Actor at the 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards for his role in the film TAZZA: The Song of Beelzebub. The nomination has drawn particular attention because he is being recognized for acting, rather than music, his main profession, at one of the country’s leading film awards.

Swings, who has often drawn attention for his confident remarks and bold moves, particularly stood out this time for showing humility and downplaying himself. Rather than expressing a desire to win, he conveyed that he was grateful simply to have been nominated.

Swings took on screen acting in earnest in the film TAZZA: The Song of Beelzebub (hereafter TAZZA 4), which was released last September 23. He played Abraham, a ruthless outlaw who follows Jo Jung-hwan (Yoon Kyung-ho), a contract killer operating out of Vietnam. Abraham carries out orders without making his own judgments or showing emotion, and is characterized by his unrelenting ruthlessness.

Director Choi Kook-hee expressed satisfaction with Swings’s performance. At a press screening, the director praised Swings for doing well on set and for preparing extensively for the character, including by mixing English into the original dialogue. The director also said he expected Swings to become an even better actor.

Swings’s role was initially not very large, but it grew during filming. Swings previously appeared on Lee Sang-soon’s YouTube channel and said, “It was a bit small at first, but thankfully, the director increased my screen time.”

Fellow entertainers and fans continued to congratulate Swings on his nomination. Actor Hwang Dong-hee showed support with a fire emoji, while rapper Ji Mi-seon also expressed surprise, saying, “Wow!” Other fans supported Swings’s new challenge with comments such as “Your acting was really good,” “Congratulations,” and “Go, Jang the catcher!”

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.