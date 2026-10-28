'46 Years Since His Debut,' Lee Kyung-ae Feels the Pressure as Offers Decline: “I Lose Confidence When I See Junior Colleagues Doing Well”

[Sportschosun | Reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Lee Kyung-ae candidly admitted that he fears he could be pushed out of the broadcasting industry.

The EBS documentary series “Witnessing the Times,” which aired on the 25th, featured entertainer Lee Kyung-ae, a 46-year veteran, opening up about his concerns over fewer offers and a changing of the guard.

“PDs come to my office two or three times a week, but there are a lot fewer PDs looking for me,” Lee said. “They used to seek me out a lot, but these days there are far fewer. I need to analyze why.”

“After analyzing it, I think it’s too difficult to work with me because I ask for too much,” he said, reflecting, “They could just do a rough job, but I make a fuss, so I think the PDs don’t like it.”

Still, he said ruefully, “I can’t help making a fuss, because if they do it that way, it’ll fail—so why do it? But the PDs seem to think I’m getting on their case. I’m doing it for their sake.”

Lee, who runs a YouTube channel with 560,000 subscribers, has also been diligent about researching content. “I check what flopped and what took off,” he explained, “because you never know what’s going to work.” He also personally researched, organized and studied material related to the shows he appears on to prepare for filming.

Asked whether he had ever worried about being forgotten by the public, Lee admitted, “It’d be a lie to say no. I do feel anxious about being left behind by trends. Isn’t that the same as being left behind in this era?”

He also confessed, “Sometimes I find myself doing weird old-man comedy, or thinking, ‘This used to be so funny back in the day—why don’t people find it funny now? Is something wrong with me?’”

Lee said, “Actually, there’s something scarier than trends: new people coming along. That drives me crazy. When someone new appears, the public is bound to gravitate toward them.”

He also revealed a unique way of maintaining his confidence. “So when I watch TV, I always watch a lot of stuff that isn’t funny—to build my confidence,” he said. “My confidence surges, and I think, ‘Those people aren’t very good. I can keep doing this for several more decades,’” prompting laughter.

“When I see people who are good at what they do, I lose confidence. I find myself thinking, ‘Why do people like that person so much?’ and it gets to me,” he said. “I have to watch the ones who aren’t good. Then I comfort myself by saying, ‘I can keep doing this for about 10 more years.’”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.