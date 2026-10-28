Lee Hyo-jung delivers a pointed rebuke to son Lee Yoo-jin, who is expecting a child before marriage: “You haven’t established yourself as an actor”... Daughter-in-law Cha Kyung-eun also in tears (Same Bed, Different Dreams 2)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] Actors Lee Yoo-jin and Cha Kyung-eun are joining SBS’s “Same Bed, Different Dreams Season 2: You Are My Destiny” (hereafter “Same Bed, Different Dreams 2”) ahead of their wedding and the birth of their child.

At the end of SBS’s “Same Bed, Different Dreams 2” broadcast on the 27th, the appearance of actors Lee Yoo-jin and Cha Kyung-eun, who are set to marry in November, was previewed, drawing interest. The couple’s practical wedding preparations, now entering their final stages, as well as the meeting between both families, are expected to be shown, raising anticipation.

The preview video drew attention as, for the first time on “Same Bed, Different Dreams 2,” a father and son appeared side by side instead of a married couple. Lee Hyo-jung, an actor and Lee Yoo-jin’s father, had personally come to the studio for his son. His appearance in support of his son ahead of the wedding suggested a particularly close father-son bond. However, in the interview that followed, Lee Yoo-jin said, “So this is why people fight so much while preparing for a wedding,” then added, “There probably isn’t another family like ours, where the groom’s father makes more of a fuss than the groom.” His remarks sparked curiosity.

The meeting between both families was also shown, drawing attention. As it proceeded in a warm and friendly atmosphere, Lee Hyo-jung said, “Yoo-jin spoke very seriously, saying, ‘I don’t think I can, after all...’” and brought up something cryptic, abruptly changing the mood. Lee Yoo-jin then turned to Lee Hyo-jung and said, “You can say it now,” appearing flustered.

Even so, Lee Hyo-jung continued, saying, “He still hasn’t found his footing as an actor...” At his father’s unexpected remark, Lee Yoo-jin said, “I didn’t think this would come up again,” and bride-to-be Cha Kyung-eun eventually burst into tears, adding to the intrigue. Interest is growing in what Lee Hyo-jung had in mind when he brought this up and in the story surrounding the couple’s wedding.

The process of Lee Yoo-jin and Cha Kyung-eun’s wedding preparations, the first meeting between their families, and Lee Hyo-jung’s heartfelt feelings toward his son can be seen on SBS’s “Same Bed, Different Dreams 2,” airing Tuesday, November 3.

Reporter Kim Sohee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.