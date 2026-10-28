Choi Soo-jong ♥ Ha Hee-ra: No Marital Fights in 33 Years, “Never Fought Out of Anger” (Problem Child in House)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] Actor couple Choi Soo-jong and Ha Hee-ra drew admiration with their enduring affection and loving bond, even in their 33rd year of marriage.

On the 28th, KBS released a preview for the KBS2 variety show Problem Child in House, titled “Unrivaled Original Sweetness?? The Textbook of Love: Choi Soo-jong & Ha Hee-ra.” The video showed Choi Soo-jong and Ha Hee-ra, considered one of the entertainment industry’s best-known devoted couples, appearing as guests and showing off their enduring affection.

Choi Soo-jong said that he and his wife, Ha Hee-ra, spend 24 hours together, expressing his exceptional affection for her. “Since we’re together 24 hours a day, I like seeing sides of her I hadn’t seen before. I see something new, too,” he said, drawing admiration from viewers. Though they have been together for many years, the two continue to discover new sides of each other and take joy in doing so, warming people’s hearts.

Ha Hee-ra, too, openly expressed her affection for her husband. Recalling when she got married at 24, she shared a conversation she had had with her older sister. Ha said, “My sister said, ‘You’re a frog in a well.’ So I said, ‘I thought the sky I’d seen all my life was all there was.’” She was conveying how, at the time, she saw her marriage to Choi Soo-jong as her entire world. Even after all these years, the couple’s unchanged affection came through clearly, earning the cast’s envy.

Watching them, Hong Jin-kyung joked, “I think I’m going to get diabetes,” drawing laughter. Kim Sook also marveled, saying, “The divine realm is on another level,” and expressed amazement at the couple’s distinctive displays of affection. Their uninhibited affection for each other made the studio atmosphere even more animated.

Choi Soo-jong particularly caught people’s attention by revealing his own way of showing love, reflecting the depth of experience gained over 33 years of marriage. Saying he understood the meaning behind his wife’s words better than anyone, he explained, “When my wife says, ‘Isn’t this nice?’ she means she wants to do it.” He showed how attentive he is, picking up on what she wants even from her casual remarks. It offered a glimpse of the rapport the couple have built over many years together and their understanding of each other.

Choi Soo-jong also revealed that they had not had a marital fight in 33 years, surprising people once again. Asked how they made up when conflicts arose between them, he replied, “I’ve never fought because I was angry.” In effect, when asked how they reconciled after arguments, he responded that they had never fought in the first place.

Song Eun-i retorted, “That’s the wrong question,” turning the scene into a sea of laughter. Viewers are eager to see how the couple’s extraordinary married life and deep affection for each other, which astonished even the cast, will be revealed in the full episode.

Meanwhile, Problem Child in House, featuring Choi Soo-jong and Ha Hee-ra, will air at 8:30 p.m. on the 3rd.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.