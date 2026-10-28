Go Young-wook digs up his own past romances with top actresses: “I was a popular member of a popular group; I was always popular”

Yonhap News Agency

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] Go Young-wook, formerly of the group Roo'Ra, is drawing attention after bringing up his own past dating history while responding to allegations that surfaced in connection with Taeyeon in the past.

On the 28th, Go posted a lengthy message on his personal account, writing, “I’m trying to live quietly and just make sure my cats get their treats, but there are landmines everywhere.” He was directly addressing stories about a past variety show that have recently been spreading online.

Recently, an anecdote that Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon had shared on a variety show in the past resurfaced on online forums and social media. Taeyeon had spoken about a senior colleague who texted her offering to buy her ice cream and then, while drunk, called her rudely. Although she did not reveal the person’s name at the time, people online speculated that the senior was Go Young-wook.

In response, Go denied the allegations and described what happened when he actually met Taeyeon. “To cut to the chase, I met my junior colleague Taeyeon in person and spoke with her briefly exactly once,” he said, recalling when he was a regular cast member on Mnet’s “Beatles Code” with Yoon Jong Shin and Yoo Se-yoon.

Go explained that filming was delayed because Taeyeon was late arriving for the recording, which left him somewhat annoyed. But he said his irritation eased when Taeyeon came into the studio, recognized him and said something to him.

“Taeyeon arrived a little late that day, so the recording was delayed and I was slightly annoyed. But when she came into the studio, she saw me and said, ‘I’m a fan of yours, senior,’” he said. “That melted away my irritation, and all I did was awkwardly greet her.”

He went on to express his displeasure, saying, “Even if I’ve ended up like this, people are putting an innocent person in the hot seat and jumping to conclusions as they please.”

Go also addressed instances in which female junior colleagues had shared anecdotes about him on variety shows in the past. He claimed that stories aired on television were being interpreted differently from what had actually happened.

“It was common for variety-show writers to egg people on during pre-interviews to say things more strongly to make the show entertaining,” he said. “In reality, I got along well with those junior colleagues, respectfully, as a senior and junior. Some of the women who talked about me on the show even contacted me first, and we also met in a pleasant atmosphere in private.”

He also stressed that he had never contacted a female junior colleague inappropriately. Go claimed, “I’ve never called a female junior colleague unilaterally in the middle of the night like some thug. I’m surprisingly shy, so in the waiting room I’d greet them politely, a little bashfully, and during recordings I’d just jokingly suggest following each other on Twitter.” His point was that the anecdotes mentioned on past broadcasts differed from what he remembered actually happening.

In the course of this, Go also spoke directly about his past popularity. He emphasized that Roo'Ra enjoyed great popularity when he was with the group in the 1990s, and even revealed that he had dated top actresses in the past.

Go said, “I don’t want to talk about the past, but as everyone knows, Roo'Ra was the most popular group of its time in the 1990s, and I was one of its popular members. I wasn’t that unattractive. It may sound obnoxious, but I’ve always been popular with women. There were several news stories about my relationships at the time, and I dated some of Korea’s top actresses of that era—we liked each other.”

He went on to reiterate that the allegations against him were untrue, asking, “What would I have had to gain by calling my junior colleague Taeyeon in the middle of the night and doing something like that?” In explaining his brief encounter with Taeyeon, he had also brought up his popularity and dating history from his years in the entertainment industry.

Go also strongly pushed back against online posts identifying him as the person in question. He demanded, “Why bring out an old variety-show clip, decide that I’m the person Taeyeon was talking about, and brazenly post false information to slander me? Did you casually post falsehoods because you think I’m a punching bag and you can do this to me?” He added, “The people chiming in are so pathetic. What are you going to do about my precious time this morning? You really live such pathetic lives. Tsk, tsk,” making no attempt to hide his displeasure.

Meanwhile, in 2013, Go was sentenced to two years and six months in prison on sex crime charges for crimes against minors and served his sentence. After his release, he tried to return to the entertainment industry but has, in effect, been unable to resume his career. More recently, Go has taken aim at several celebrities one after another and used his account to comment on issues in the entertainment industry. In the past, he has also publicly criticized the actions of celebrities and at times found himself at the center of controversy.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.