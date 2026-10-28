A 39-Year-Old Taking on Acting—Can He Pull It Off?... Swings Proves Himself with Blue Dragon Film Awards Nomination, Overcoming Everyone’s Doubts

[Sportschosun | Reporter Jo Min-jung] Rapper Swings has made an unexpected turnaround, earning a nomination for Best New Actor at the Blue Dragon Film Awards. When he announced he was going to start acting, people around him voiced concerns, asking, “Can you really handle starting at the very bottom?” Negative reactions also followed the acting video he shared himself. But he has ultimately achieved the distinction of being nominated as an actor at one of Korea’s leading film awards.

The final nominees for the 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards were announced on the 28th, and Swings was nominated for Best New Actor for the film “Tazza: Song of Beelzebub.”

It is particularly surprising that Swings, who has been active in hip-hop for about 20 years, earned a Blue Dragon Film Awards nomination for his first commercial film.

He was listed among the nominees under his real name, Moon Ji-hoon, rather than his rapper stage name, Swings.

The competition is fierce. Swings is vying for the Best New Actor trophy alongside Jihoon Park, who played Danjong in “The King’s Warden” and joined the ranks of actors in films that drew 10 million viewers, as well as Moon Sang-min for “Pavane,” Lee Jong-won for “Salmokji: Whispering Water,” and Joo Min-hyung for “Chung Chung Chung.”

Fans have also responded enthusiastically to the unexpected nomination.

Comments on Swings’ social media included, “His acting was really good (I haven’t seen the movie yet),” “Jihoon’s going to win (not saying whether I mean Moon Ji-hoon or Park Ji-hoon),” and “It’s pretty amazing to take on something new and make it all the way to a nomination.” Fans playfully congratulated him by mimicking Swings’ trademark parenthetical asides.

Swings himself, however, tempered expectations of a win. That day, he posted on social media, “Just being nominated makes me feel so humble. (I’m not so lacking in self-awareness as to expect to win.)”

But the road to this result was not entirely smooth.

Last February, Swings shared the reactions he had received from people around him when he set out on a new path as an actor. At the time, he wrote on social media, “I’d watched more movies than I’d listened to songs, but I only really found the courage to take the plunge at 39,” and added, “‘Can you really handle starting at the very bottom?’ I heard that dozens of times, but I’m still young, aren’t I?” He went on to express his determination not to give up on this new beginning and his affection for acting, which he had taken up later in life.

In fact, Swings put his career as a singer behind him and attended an acting academy, learning the craft from the basics. He even shared footage of himself having the tattoos on his body removed for his acting career.

He also received harsh online criticism after sharing a video of himself practicing acting. In August, Swings appeared on KBS2’s “The Seasons: Sung Si-kyung’s Eardrum Boyfriend” and said that, at the suggestion of his acting teacher, he had posted a video on social media of himself imitating Lee Byung-hun’s acting in the film “A Bittersweet Life.”

But the response was not what he had hoped for. Swings candidly admitted that “there were a lot of negative reactions” to the video at the time.

Yet that very video became a turning point in his acting career. Byun Yo-han happened to see Swings’ acting video while having drinks with Koo Kyo-hwan. Byun said he thought, “What’s with this guy? Why is he acting?” but, strangely, Swings’ performance stayed on his mind for a week.

Later, while meeting with the production team of “Tazza: Song of Beelzebub,” they were unable to find an actor for a particular role. When Swings’ video caught Byun’s eye again, he contacted him directly.

Looking back on that time, Swings said, “I thought there’d be nothing for me for about five years after I started acting,” and expressed his gratitude to Byun Yo-han for reaching out to him first. In “Tazza: Song of Beelzebub,” the film he went on to appear in, Swings played Abraham, a subordinate of Jo Joong-hwan (Yoon Kyung-ho), a contract killer who operates out of Vietnam.

Abraham is a ruthless outlaw who carries out orders without fear. To bring the intense character to life, Swings lost weight and went to considerable lengths to transform his appearance, including tanning and tattoo makeup. The role was initially small, but his screen time grew during filming.

Director Choi Kook-hee also praised Swings, saying he performed well on set and did a great deal of preparation for the character.

Swings also discussed why he broadened his path to acting in an August YouTube program hosted by Lee Sang-soon. He said, “Music had been difficult for me for the past five to seven years,” and admitted he had been afraid to step away, even temporarily, from music, which had long been central to his identity. But after starting to act, he said, he found a different kind of enjoyment in the process of many people working together to create a single production.

After moving past the doubts around him and the negative reviews of his acting video, Swings has been recognized for his new potential as actor Moon Ji-hoon. Attention is now focused on how he will fare against formidable newcomers such as Jihoon Park.

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards will be held on November 25 at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul, and broadcast live on KBS2.

Reporter Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.