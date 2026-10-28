‘Han Gi Joo♥’ MBC Announcer Kim Suji Reveals Daughter on Her First Birthday... ‘Dad’s Spitting Image’ in a Lovely Hanbok

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] MBC announcer Kim Suji drew attention after sharing a family photo with her husband, singer Han Gi Joo, and their daughter, Han Jeong-won. The close-knit family of three has attracted interest after welcoming their first daughter last October and now celebrating her first birthday.

Recently, a video of Kim Suji’s family together was posted on the social media account of a studio specializing in first-birthday party photography.

In the video, Kim Suji is standing with her husband, Han Gi Joo, and their daughter Jeongwon in front of a brightly decorated traditional birthday table as they pose for a commemorative photo.

Kim Suji wears a softly pink hanbok, with her hair neatly tied back. Her husband, Han Gi Joo, is standing beside her in a light beige hanbok, smiling brightly.

Above all, their daughter between them catches the eye. She is dressed in a pink skirt and a jeogori in lovely colors, and is even wearing an adorable traditional hat. Her round cheeks and distinct features stand out, while her curious, baby-like expression brings a smile. The sight of the two standing side by side by their daughter and looking at the camera conveys the warmth of the family of three.

The story of how Kim Suji and Han Gi Joo met has also drawn attention again.

The two first met on the MBC variety show “Oh! My Part, You,” which aired in 2020. At the time, as COVID-19 made it difficult to invite members of the public to attend recordings, MBC announcers took part in the taping. It was there that Kim Suji met Han Gi Joo, who appeared on the show. Later, when announcing her marriage, Kim Suji drew attention by saying, borrowing an acquaintance’s words, “The moment of falling in love at first sight ended up being broadcast on TV.”

Their connection, which began on the show, developed into a real-life romance, and the two married on January 8, 2022.

Kim Suji first revealed that she was pregnant after three years of marriage on MBC’s “The Manager” in June last year. At the time, she was five months pregnant and said her due date was in mid-October. She also shared that she had chosen “Big Hee” as the baby’s prenatal nickname. She explained that it was a name meaning great joy and that she got the idea from Jang Won-young’s catchphrase “Lucky Vicky.”

Kim Suji drew attention in particular for remaining in her role as “News Desk” anchor during her pregnancy. The MBC announcer presented the live news through October 10 last year, just five days before giving birth. In her final broadcast, she expressed her gratitude, saying, “Thanks to the warm support of you, our viewers, I was able to find the courage to present the news through today, with just five nights to go before giving birth.”

Kim Suji gave birth to a healthy daughter on the 15th of the same month. After about four months of maternity leave, she returned as an anchor on “News Desk” on February 23 this year. At the time, she said, “I’ll be here with you, our viewers, with the same dedication as before.”

Reporter Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.