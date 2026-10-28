Go Min-si, who denied school bullying allegations, ultimately skips even the ‘Dead-End Job’ press conference... “Due to filming schedule”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Go Min-si, who has categorically denied allegations of school violence, was once again absent from a public event, skipping the press conference for ‘Dead-End Job,’ her starring series, after missing official events related to the series at the Busan International Film Festival.

A press conference for Netflix’s new series ‘Dead-End Job’ was held on the 28th at the Fairmont Ambassador Seoul in Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul. Director Kim Da-min, chief planning director Han Jun-hee, and actors Kim Min-ha and Lee Hee-joon attended and discussed the series.

However, lead actor Go Min-si was nowhere to be seen. Another lead, Lee Jae-wook, was also unable to attend the event because of his military service.

Go Min-si’s reason for not attending was her filming schedule. On the 22nd, her agency, Mystic Actors, said, “Go Min-si is currently working on a project, so she will be unable to attend because of a scheduling conflict.” Netflix also said she would have difficulty attending the press conference for the same reason.

What draws attention is that this is not the first time Go Min-si has skipped an official event. ‘Dead-End Job’ was previously invited to the On Screen section of the 31st Busan International Film Festival, but Go Min-si did not attend any official events related to the series. Kim Min-ha, Lee Hee-joon, Yoon Kyung-ho, director Kim Da-min and others attended the event.

Notably, Lee Jae-wook, who is serving in the military, took leave and traveled to Busan to attend the event from the audience, but Go Min-si ultimately did not appear.

As Go Min-si has repeatedly skipped major official events promoting her starring series, the school violence allegations that emerged last year have also come back into focus. Some have speculated that she may feel uncomfortable appearing before reporters and the public since the allegations surfaced.

Go Min-si faced allegations that she had perpetrated school violence after an exposé was posted on an online community in May last year. The author, who claimed to have been her middle-school classmate, alleged that Go Min-si had verbally abused and threatened classmates and extorted money and valuables from them during her school years. The controversy grew after claims also emerged that she had mocked a student with a disability.

Her agency strongly rebutted the allegations as “blatantly false” and took legal action. In August last year, Go Min-si also personally denied the allegations in a lengthy statement posted on her social media. At the time, she stressed, “I can say categorically that I have absolutely never engaged in school violence.” She acknowledged and regretted behaving immaturely during her school years, but also insisted, “There is absolutely no reason I should have to bear a false accusation just because my past was imperfect,” expressing her sense of injustice.

She also said she had submitted evidence to investigative authorities supporting the fact that she was not a perpetrator of school violence, adding, “No matter how long it takes, I will never stop until the truth is revealed.”

Go Min-si later returned to the big screen with the film ‘The Owner of the World,’ and news also emerged of upcoming projects, including ‘Moral Family’ and ‘A Good Place to Live.’ Although she continues to work on projects, she has repeatedly stayed away from major official events since the school violence allegations surfaced.

Set in a mysterious employment agency that advertises only high-paying part-time jobs, with hourly wages starting at 50 times the rate, ‘Dead-End Job,’ premiering on the 30th, is a survival horror series about a young man, Hyeokjun (Lee Jae-wook), who is sent to nightmarish workplaces.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.