“Lee Sang-woo will fall for her all over again”... Kim So-yeon, 46, wears a wedding dress again in her ninth year of marriage

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Kim So-yeon showed off a youthful beauty that belies her age of 46, along with a dazzling wedding-dress look.

On the 28th, Kim So-yeon posted several photos on her social media with the caption “#RediscoveryOfLove.”

In the released photos, Kim So-yeon takes a mirror selfie wearing a navy uniform, her hair neatly tied back. Her defined features, smooth, blemish-free skin, and youthful beauty seemingly untouched by time capture the eye.

In another photo, she transforms into an elegant bride in a pure-white wedding dress. Wearing an off-the-shoulder dress featuring striking floral embellishments, along with a tiara and veil, Kim So-yeon exudes an elegant yet alluring aura.

In particular, Kim So-yeon, who was born in 1980 and is 46 this year, boasts a beauty so unchanged that it is hard to guess her actual age. Even in her ninth year of marriage, her fresh, new-bride-like appearance still draws attention.

The photos Kim So-yeon shared appear to be a recent update related to the new JTBC drama “Rediscovery of Love,” which she is set to appear in.

“Rediscovery of Love” is a slice-of-life office human melodrama about a divorced couple who end up sharing a home and then working at the same workplace, where they rediscover each other. Kim So-yeon plays Jang Ha-gyeong, a contract employee at the front desk of the VIP Club Lounge at Jeravi Hotel.

Meanwhile, Kim So-yeon married actor Lee Sang-woo in 2017. The two first met while working on MBC’s drama “Happy Home” and went on to become a real-life couple. “Rediscovery of Love,” starring Kim So-yeon, is scheduled to air in the second half of this year.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.