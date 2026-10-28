“I hope my ex-husband is doing well”... Seo In-young opens up about the pain of her “first wedding” and sends a gracious message

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Singer Seo In-young shared an update, saying she had overcome the pain of divorce and found happiness in her life today.

On the 27th, Seo In-young appeared on “Salon Drip,” a web variety show on the YouTube channel TEO, and spoke candidly about her first marriage, divorce, and preparations for remarriage.

Recalling her first wedding that day, Seo In-young said, “Apparently, everyone knew at my wedding that I would get divorced,” adding, “Only five guests came from the groom’s side.”

She added, “This is the first time I’m talking about this,” and shared behind-the-scenes details of the wedding that she had not made public before. Her candid account of what she went through at her first wedding drew attention.

She also shared her thoughts about her ex-husband. “But I hope he has a good life,” Seo In-young said. “We can each live well in our own lives.” She added, “I’m so happy now,” making clear that she had put the pain of the past behind her and was content with her life today.

She also shared an update on her preparations for remarriage. “You know I’m getting ready to get remarried now,” Seo In-young said, directly referring to the new beginning ahead of her.

Asked about her prospective groom’s reaction to seeing her so busy with work lately, she said, “He said he was so happy. He likes women who work,” prompting laughter. She added, “I guess he really likes seeing me do well and get energized by it,” expressing her affection for her prospective groom.

Meanwhile, Seo In-young married a businessman in February 2023 but divorced in November the following year. She later began a relationship with Choi Ji-hoon, CEO of NP, who is six years her senior, and is reportedly preparing to remarry in the second half of this year.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.