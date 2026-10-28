Solbi, hurt by Lee Kyu-han, cut off contact... “My pride was hurt, but his apologies opened my heart”

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Solbi revealed that she stopped contacting Lee Kyu-han for a while after he did not choose her in the final selection on Pursuing Old Encounters, leaving her pride bruised and her feelings hurt.

A phone interview with Solbi was featured on the podcast “Song Eun-i and Kim Sook’s Secret Guarantee,” released on the 28th. Solbi made headlines by announcing her marriage to Lee Kyu-han, whom she met on KBS Joy and KBS2’s “Pursuing Old Encounters.”

That day, Kim Sook asked Solbi, “Weren’t you strongly inclined to live alone? You weren’t someone who’d say, ‘I’m going to get married,’ were you?” Solbi replied, “That’s true, but I’ve always thought about getting married because I want to have children.”

She went on to explain why she decided to marry Lee Kyu-han, saying, “More than anything, I wanted to get married when I met someone who was completely in my corner, respected the work I do, and supported me.”

The reason Solbi called Lee Kyu-han “pathetic” when he put off making his final choice on “Pursuing Old Encounters” was also revealed. Solbi explained, “I meant, ‘He clearly seems to have feelings for me, so why isn’t he choosing me?’ That’s why I called him ‘pathetic.’”

“I actually didn’t stay in touch with him much. My pride was hurt, and I was emotionally hurt, too,” she said. “I wasn’t contacting him, but he kept sending me apples every season. As he explained why, I ended up talking with him.”

Solbi said, “I asked him, ‘Do you run an apple orchard or something?’ He said he kept sending them to apologize because he hadn’t been able to make his final choice. I was willing to accept an apology from someone, so I started by enjoying the apples. That opened my heart a little.”

Lee Kyu-han’s sincere efforts also played a part in bringing the two closer. Solbi said, “After that, we started talking. Around the time we were getting close, he personally paid the tuition and enrolled in an art class I run, then attended it. I was really touched.”

Solbi and Lee Kyu-han will marry next April. The two met through “Pursuing Old Encounters” last year and went on to become a couple. They officially announced their wedding on the 15th.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.