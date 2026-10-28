“After five years apart, they moved back in together”... Hong Hye-geol and Esther Lyuh take a romantic overseas trip for his 60th birthday

[Sportschosun | Reporter Jo Min-jung] Physician and businesswoman Esther Lyuh, who has undergone as many as 28 rounds of electroconvulsive therapy for treatment-resistant depression, has set off on a two-week trip abroad with her husband, Hong Hye-geol. Hong shared the welcome news that his wife’s health had improved and that she was “excited, as if going on an outing for the first time in a long while.”

On the 28th, Hong shared a photo taken at the airport on his social media along with the message, “We’re leaving to celebrate my 60th birthday.”

He shared their itinerary, saying, “We’re traveling to Istanbul, Türkiye, and the Maasai Mara in Kenya for two weeks.”

What caught people’s attention was his wife Esther Lyuh’s health.

Hong shared how his wife had changed, saying, “My wife says she’s excited, as if going on an outing for the first time in a while, perhaps because her health has improved.” He added, “Two managers and producer Kim Sing-a are coming along. We’ll share videos of our trip on Facebook and the YouTube channel Esther TV. We’ll also do a live broadcast of Hong Show on After the Rain. Wishing everyone happiness!”

The photos showed Hong Hye-geol and Esther Lyuh posing for a commemorative picture at the airport with their group before departure.

Esther Lyuh is wearing sunglasses and a long khaki-colored dress and waving at the camera. Hong Hye-geol, standing beside her, is smiling broadly in a colorful top combining red, yellow and blue, and white pants.

Above all, the trip has drawn interest because Esther Lyuh spent a long time struggling with depression. She previously revealed on a TV program that she had received treatment for depression for more than 10 years, but her symptoms did not readily improve. She also disclosed that she had been hospitalized at a university hospital and undergone electroconvulsive therapy under general anesthesia as many as 28 times, prompting sympathy.

When she appeared on KBS2’s “Problem Child in House” last September, she also shared how her condition had changed after treatment, saying, “I haven’t had bad thoughts since last October.” At the time, Hong Hye-geol said he was preparing a special trip for Esther Lyuh.

Hong Hye-geol, who said he had planned a trip to Africa to mark his 60th birthday, drew attention when he revealed that he had deliberately booked non-refundable accommodations so his wife would not cancel the trip. The plan reflected the husband’s wish to travel with his wife, who had spent much of her time lying in bed because of depression.

The couple had previously shared that they had ended their intermittent separation, which had lasted five years, and were living together again.

Hong Hye-geol also said on SBS’s “Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny” last June that his wife’s depression had been more serious than he had thought, and that they had ended their separation and been living in the same home since August 2025.

The couple shares details of their daily lives and health information through their YouTube channel.

Reporter Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.