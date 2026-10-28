“There are plenty of people to watch the kids”: Hey Jini leaves her children in employees’ care and drinks... Past controversy revisited

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] A past video showing kids’ content creator Hey Jini leaving her children in employees’ care and drinking beer is drawing renewed attention, as she faces allegations from former employees concerning working conditions.

On the 24th, a video of Hey Jini enjoying a picnic with her employees was posted on the YouTube channel “Hyejinss.”

In the video, Hey Jini went out with her children, saying, “Our employees are having a picnic today, and Seung-yu and Chae-yu are required to attend, so I’m going to bring them along.”

After arriving at the park, Hey Jini naturally left the children in her employees’ care. The video showed employees setting up a picnic mat and others each assigned to look after one of the two children.

In captions, Hey Jini wrote, “The funny thing is, whenever we all get together, the roles sort themselves out,” followed by, “1. Three people in charge of setting up the picnic mat; 2. two people assigned exclusively to keep an eye on Park Seung-yu; 3. one person assigned exclusively to keep an eye on Park Chae-yu. It’s nice to see everyone doing their best in their respective roles. I’ll watch from afar.”

The employees enjoyed the picnic while running after and looking after the children, and also took on other tasks, such as picking up food. The group later moved to Hey Jini’s home.

After the childcare had continued for three hours, one employee showed signs of fatigue. Hey Jini captioned the video, “Finally, everyone is starting to understand what I mean.” She then posted footage of herself drinking beer while leaving the children with her employees, alongside the caption, “It’s nice having so many people to watch the kids. I’ll have a drink first, everyone.”

The video is once again attracting attention amid recent allegations by former employees concerning working conditions. However, the video alone does not establish whether the employees were compelled to look after the children or whether this was directly connected to the allegations about working conditions.

Earlier, an allegation post by a person identified as A appeared on the online community Bobaedream. A said they were a longtime friend of Hey Jini and had previously worked at her company. A claimed to have worked up to 16 hours a day after signing a contract in December 2016 for an annual salary of 20 million won. A said they worked weekends at least five times a month and could not take time off even during holidays. A said they eventually submitted a resignation letter and left the company in October 2018.

On the 27th, an additional allegation post by another former employee, B, was also made public. B attached a certificate confirming enrollment in the four major social insurance programs and said, “After seeing the allegations A had posted earlier, I found the courage to come forward after much deliberation.” B alleged problems with weekend and holiday work at the company, as well as excessive overtime under its inclusive wage system. A had also previously claimed in an earlier post to have known since joining the company about a former employee who had reported suffering from panic disorder.

As the controversy spread, Kidsworks, which is run by Hey Jini, issued an official statement on the 27th. The company said, “We take very seriously the pain of a former colleague who worked here,” adding that it understood there could be differing memories and perceptions of past events.

However, the company said some claims circulating online differ from the facts it had verified, and asked that the reputations of the company and the creator not be damaged by unverified information and speculation.

The company also said it was willing to speak with the former employee. It said that, if the person wished, it would hear them out in whatever way they found comfortable, either directly or through a representative, and actively discuss anything the company should do. It emphasized that it would fully respect the person’s wishes regarding whether to talk and how.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.