Choi Soo-jong and Ha Hee-ra completely overhaul garden of their three-story detached house: “Lawn is hard to maintain”

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Ha Hee-ra and Choi Soo-jong have extensively remodeled the garden of their three-story detached house to reduce the burden of upkeep.

On the 28th, a video titled “Garden Remodeling Project [LIFE]” was posted on the YouTube channel “Ha Hee-raite.” In the video, Ha Hee-ra explained, “We decided to remodel the garden. We decided to remove the lawn and lay stones.”

Ha Hee-ra and Choi Soo-jong, who live in a three-story detached house with a garden, have shared glimpses of their daily lives tending the lawn and growing a small vegetable garden on YouTube several times over the years.

Ha Hee-ra shared her husband’s special affection for the garden, saying, “Soo-jong cuts the grass every three or four days. He pulls weeds and waters it, and it takes at least two hours of work, but thanks to Soo-jong, the lawn at our house is always lush and green.”

But as it became difficult to keep up with the garden amid their busy schedules, they decided to leave only part of the lawn and cover the rest of the area with stones. Ha Hee-ra explained, “It wasn’t easy to change the lawn because Soo-jong loves it so much and has put so much care into it. But it was difficult to maintain because of our busy schedules, so after a lot of thought, we decided to replace it with stones.”

While the garden work was underway, Ha Hee-ra refurbished faded garden items herself. After cleaning them thoroughly, she painted the chipped decorative pieces with acrylic paint and even sprayed them with a waterproofing spray, restoring them to look like new.

“Repainting them made them look like new. I think they’ll be fine for about two more years,” Ha Hee-ra said, showing her frugal side.

After the work was completed, the garden was transformed into a stylish space with lawn only in the center. Choi Soo-jong watered the newly renovated garden, showing his enduring affection for it, while Ha Hee-ra expressed her satisfaction, saying, “Now my back won’t hurt from pulling weeds anymore.”

Meanwhile, Choi Soo-jong and Ha Hee-ra married in 1993 and have one son and one daughter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.