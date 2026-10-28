Solbi gives a lukewarm response to Lee Kyu-han’s proposal: “There’ll be plenty of chances, so I’m looking forward to Christmas”

[Cho Yoon-sun, reporter for Sportschosun] Solbi drew laughs after reacting lukewarmly to her fiancé Lee Kyu-han’s proposal, then saying she was looking forward to another event at Christmas.

On the 28th, VIVO TV posted a video with the caption: “A real couple emerges on ‘Omanchu,’ the dating show VIVO made itself to find Song Eun-i a husband—but it’s not Song Eun-i?! Tips and congratulations poured into VIVO following the surprise marriage announcement from Solbi and Kyu-han, who met on ‘Omanchu’ and made it all the way to marriage. Song Eun-i and Kim Sook called Solbi directly to offer their congratulations, but... somehow, it looks like we’ll have to pay for their honeymoon too?!”

Solbi said she was “really grateful” for all the offers to appear on shows following her marriage announcement. She added, “More than anything, before I called anyone from another program, I called the writer of ‘Omanchu’ first,” and said, “I was the one who suggested that it would be nice to continue the program where we met as a spin-off,” showing her special loyalty.

That day, Solbi recalled that during the first filming of ‘Omanchu,’ the production team had promised to send any couple from among the cast who got married on a honeymoon. “No one expected it, but what they said at our first meeting—‘If you get married after meeting here, we’ll send you on a honeymoon’—made it onto the show. So we said then that we’d go abroad,” she emphasized.

When a startled Song Eun-i asked, “How do you have such a good memory?”, Solbi joked, “So I told him, ‘Don’t worry about our honeymoon. We’ve got Eun-i,’” drawing laughs.

Solbi named Sicily, Italy, as her preferred honeymoon destination. “Since I was the Princess of Rome, I want to go to Sicily in southern Italy,” she said. Song Eun-i and Kim Sook tried to persuade her, sounding a little overwhelmed: “I hope you go to Hong Kong or somewhere nearby,” and “I hear Tsushima in Japan is nice too.” But Solbi even shared a detailed plan: “It might be nice to go to Sicily, tour southern Italy, and then go to Greece.”

Song Eun-i tried to dissuade her, citing the situation in Europe, but Solbi firmly replied, “The weather in Italy is really nice in April and May. I researched everything,” drawing more laughs.

They also talked about the proposal. When Solbi reacted somewhat lukewarmly, Song Eun-i and Kim Sook burst out laughing, saying, “Are you not satisfied with it?”, “Let’s do it one more time with a TV show involved,” and “You’re so honest. It shows.”

Solbi tried to smooth things over, saying, “I was moved. I was happy.” Still, she added, “There’ll be plenty of chances going forward, so I’m looking forward to Christmas,” making everyone laugh again.

Solbi advised future ‘Omanchu’ cast members, saying, “I think it’d be good to come on the show with an open mind.” She continued, “Even if we’re in the same industry or have known each other for a long time, you might wonder, ‘Could it really happen between us?’ But if you genuinely come with an open mind, thinking, ‘I could meet someone here, get married, or start dating,’ I think you’d see things differently.”

Solbi also promised to prepare hanbok for Song Eun-i and Kim Sook, the matchmakers who brought her and Lee Kyu-han together, after they said they wanted to wear hanbok instead of suits: “I’ll prepare your hanbok for the wedding day.”

Solbi and Lee Kyu-han will marry next April. They met through ‘Omanchu’ last year and later became a couple, officially announcing their marriage on the 15th.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.