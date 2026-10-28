“Makeup on your ears?”... Lee Jong-suk’s unexpected beauty habit that even surprised Jang Do-yeon

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Lee Jong-suk surprised Jang Do-yeon when he revealed that he gets makeup applied not only to his face but to his ears as well.

At the end of a video for the web variety show Salon Drip on the YouTube channel TEO, released on the 27th, a preview for the next episode featuring Lee Jong-suk as a guest was shown.

In the preview, Lee Jong-suk chatted with host Jang Do-yeon about a range of topics, showing off his candid and quirky charm.

What particularly caught people’s attention was Lee Jong-suk’s unusual makeup habit. When the conversation turned to whether he also gets makeup applied to his ears, Lee replied, “I do it a lot.”

Jang Do-yeon reacted with surprise: “You do your ears too?” Lee pointed to his ears and explained that he gets makeup applied there as well. Jang said, “I haven’t gone that far yet,” prompting laughter.

The revelation that Lee Jong-suk, who is usually quite shy, also takes such meticulous care of his ears provided an unexpected bit of fun.

The two also talked about how much they look alike. Lee Jong-suk said he had often been told that he resembled Jang Do-yeon, and they kept the conversation light as they discussed each other’s appearance.

An anecdote from Lee Jong-suk’s recent attendance at the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) was also shared. He mentioned taking part in a guerrilla date with actress Ha Ji-won and opened up about how he had hurriedly put on sunglasses at the time.

A contrasting side of Lee Jong-suk was also teased. Unlike his usual gentle image, he said his preferred style was “a completely stern macho type.” When Jang Do-yeon asked him to “say something for real,” Lee repeatedly shouted, “So what? So what? So what?” showing off his rough-edged charm. But the set erupted in laughter, catching people’s attention.

Lee Jong-suk is set to meet viewers in the Disney+ original series The Remarried Empress. Based on the popular web novel of the same name, The Remarried Empress is a romantic fantasy about Navier, empress of the Eastern Empire, who remarries Prince Heinrey of the Western Kingdom after Emperor Sovieshu tells her he is divorcing her.

Lee Jong-suk plays Heinrey, the prince of the Western Kingdom who later ascends to the throne. Shin Min-a stars as Navier, Ju Ji-hoon as Sovieshu, and Lee Se-young as Rashta.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.