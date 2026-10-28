Shin Min-a's department-head-style jokes give away her age of 42... “Kim Woo-bin gets them” (You Quiz)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] Actress Shin Min-a brought laughs with her quirky and distinctive sense of humor.

On the 28th, tvN variety show You Quiz on the Block released a video titled “[Shinvely] From why Shin Min-a was so eager to appear on ‘You Quiz’ to Min-a-style jokes only Woo-bin understands (?)”. The video captures Shin Min-a’s many charms, from her candid hopes for her project’s success to her unusual sense of humor.

That day, Shin Min-a spoke candidly about why she had so desperately wanted to appear on You Quiz on the Block. “Because The Remarried Empress is such a big project, I really wanted it to be a hit, so I wanted to appear on ‘You Quiz,’” she said. Shin Min-a’s candid remarks, in which she openly revealed both her hopes and her sense of pressure over the project, drew attention.

Yoo Jae-suk agreed, saying, “That honesty about really wanting it to be a hit resonates with the public these days.” He related to the way Shin Min-a honestly expressed how much the project meant to her, and added his signature upbeat banter.

The conversation then shifted to Shin Min-a’s unique comedy style. Yoo Jae-suk began by saying, “I hear you often go around saying, ‘I’m funny myself.’” Shin Min-a named her husband, Kim Woo-bin, as the person who understands her jokes best.

Shin Min-a said, “Kim Woo-bin understands my jokes,” and shared a joke she often tells. Saying it was a bit she had been doing since she was young, she explained, “When we’re filming outdoors and it gets really cold, I joke, ‘Could you turn off the air conditioner? Who turned it on?’” The funny part was the quirky idea of saying someone had turned on the air conditioning while filming outside in the cold.

Yoo Jae-suk, however, seemed momentarily unable to come up with an appropriate response to Shin Min-a’s explanation, drawing laughs. His flustered reaction to her unusual humor became another source of laughter.

After a brief moment of fluster, Yoo Jae-suk praised Shin Min-a’s jokes and eased the mood. He offered a witty piece of advice: “It’s funny. It’s a little addictive, too. If jokes like this keep building up, eventually they start to get laughs.”

Meanwhile, the episode of You Quiz on the Block featuring Shin Min-a will be released today (the 28th) at 8:45 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.