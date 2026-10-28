‘Tiffany♥’ Byun Yo-han: How Far Will His Sisters-in-Law Go? This Time, He Grabs Yuri’s Hand—A ‘Sweet Brother-in-Law’

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jo Min-jung] Actor Byun Yo-han was spotted warmly greeting Yuri, his wife Tiffany Young’s Girls’ Generation bandmate. The sight of them clasping both hands tightly to express how happy they were to see each other caught people’s attention, while Byun’s special closeness with the Girls’ Generation members, whose “brother-in-law” he became after marrying Tiffany, is also making headlines.

On the 28th, online magazine Pinpage posted a video on its official social media account with the caption, “Take a look at Girls’ Generation’s Yuri and actor Byun Yo-han as they meet at the Parajumpers 20th-anniversary event.”

The video showed Byun Yo-han and Yuri meeting at the 20th-anniversary event for fashion brand Parajumpers.

The two greeted each other warmly, clasping hands as soon as they met. Yuri appeared in a bright ivory puffer jacket, with her hair tied up high. Byun Yo-han paired a black leather jacket and sunglasses with light-colored pants, giving off a chic vibe. Facing each other, they smiled while holding both of each other’s hands. When Yuri leaned her upper body slightly forward to show how glad she was to see him, Byun Yo-han smiled broadly and warmly returned her greeting.

The reason their natural interaction is drawing even more attention is their special connection.

Byun Yo-han became legally married to Girls’ Generation member Tiffany Young after registering their marriage on Feb. 27. That also made him, in a sense, Yuri’s brother-in-law, since she and Tiffany have worked together for many years.

Tiffany has previously revealed how they address each other on a broadcast.

Last June, Tiffany appeared on MBC’s “The Manager” and said that Byun Yo-han calls the Girls’ Generation members his “sisters-in-law.” She also shared an anecdote about her husband watching content from HRS, a Girls’ Generation unit comprising HYOYEON, Yuri and Sooyoung, and saying, “I’m really curious how far my sisters-in-law will go.” She added, “The members also call my husband ‘brother-in-law’ when they see him,” revealing the close relationship between Byun Yo-han and the Girls’ Generation members.

This isn’t the first time Byun Yo-han has been seen in his role as Girls’ Generation’s “brother-in-law.” Last September, he appeared on HYOYEON’s YouTube channel “Hyo’s Level Up,” where he met another sister-in-law.

At the time, HYOYEON shared a photo taken with Byun Yo-han and amused people by wondering how to address him: “Yo-han oppa? Hyung? Nim? Ssi?” She added, “First, let’s agree on what to call each other,” showing off their playful brother-in-law/sister-in-law chemistry.

Yuri, too, has mentioned Byun Yo-han and Tiffany’s marriage several times. Last May, Yuri appeared on tvN’s “You Quiz on the Block” and said, of Tiffany being the first Girls’ Generation member to get married, “I think Tiffany’s marriage made all the members think about marriage at least once.” On “Hyo’s Level Up,” when Tiffany promoted her husband Byun Yo-han’s film “Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub,” Yuri and Sooyoung also jokingly responded, “Promoting your husband—honestly, that’s something,” drawing laughs.

Byun Yo-han and Tiffany first crossed paths while appearing together in the Disney+ series “Uncle Samsik,” released in 2024. The two later became a couple, announced last December that they were dating with marriage in mind, and registered their marriage this February.

Reporter Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.