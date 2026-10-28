“Why did I have a one-year-old daughter?” he once blamed himself... Yang Hong-won’s habit of staying out overnight a month before his wedding revisited amid affair rumors

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Rapper Yang Hong-won has been embroiled in allegations of infidelity just five days after his wedding. Now, the hurt his one-year-old daughter and wife shared on a past broadcast about his frequent overnight absences and lack of contact is being revisited, stirring controversy.

On the 10th, Yang Hong-won talked about the marital conflicts he had experienced with his wife, Won Hyun-joo, on the YouTube channel “Yang Hong-won’s Parenting Diary.”

At the time, Yang Hong-won explained why he and his wife, Won Hyun-joo, had gone through a period of estrangement, saying, “I wasn’t coming home much, so Hyeonju thought this wouldn’t do and put the brakes on.”

Won Hyun-joo opened up about how hurt she felt over her husband’s failure to stay in touch. She said, “My husband doesn’t answer my calls, and when I’m with our daughter and try to act like everything’s fine, I get angry,” adding, “Even my daughter Lua seems to sense a difference. I’m busy too, but I think I feel his absence.”

Won Hyun-joo went on to say, “Our daughter misses her dad so much,” and said she wanted at least occasional video calls and expressions of affection at home. Yang Hong-won, for his part, showed remorse, saying, “I found myself thinking, ‘Why did I have a child?’ So I decided to come home every day.”

At the time, the exchange was seen as an ordinary conversation between a married couple. But as allegations of infidelity involving Yang Hong-won have recently surfaced, the video, which mentions his frequent absences from home and failure to stay in touch, is once again drawing attention from internet users.

On the 18th, Yang Hong-won married Won Hyun-joo, a former model and his longtime partner. Just five days later, he was embroiled in controversy after allegations of infidelity emerged.

According to Yang Hong-won’s agency, AP Alchemy, he was heavily intoxicated at the time and needed to find somewhere to sleep, so he went to a motel that A had forced him to go to. The agency claims the woman accompanying him, who had nowhere else to go, had no choice but to go in with him.

Yang Hong-won’s side said it had filed a criminal complaint against A, accusing A of repeatedly threatening him for financial gain and charging A with extortion, violating the Act on the Punishment of Stalking Crimes, and defamation by making false statements. The woman said to have been with him at the motel reportedly also protested her innocence, insisting there had been absolutely no improper relationship.

With the two sides offering conflicting accounts of the allegations of infidelity, the couple’s previously released video of their everyday life is once again drawing attention.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.