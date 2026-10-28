“We are the genre”... Xlov, genderless K-pop reborn as “horror beauty” (Comprehensive)

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] The genderless group Xlov announced the return of the “global hot rookies.”

A showcase celebrating the release of Xlov’s third mini-album, “I Equals I (i=!),” was held at 2 p.m. on the 28th at the CUBE Convention Center in Mapo-gu, Seoul. Only three members—Wumuti, Rui and Haru—attended, while Hyun was absent due to a leg injury.

Hyun, however, sent a letter saying, “I’m sad I can’t stand on stage with the members because of an unexpected injury. I’m focusing on treatment so I can return to the stage in good health as soon as possible. This is an album we prepared without regrets.”

Xlov’s comeback comes about five months after the release of their second mini-album, “I, Got,” last May. On “I, Got,” Xlov conveyed the message that even the most insignificant and weakest being could reach the other end of the chessboard and be reborn as they wished through the rules of chess and the “promotion of a pawn.” This time, they tell stories about the choices in life that they inevitably face at every moment. The album captures the fear and dread that come with making choices, as well as the confusion felt when a single choice leads to a completely different outcome.

Wumuti introduced the album, saying, “We put an equal sign between the two I’s to ask which choice is the right answer. It’s an album where you can find the messages we’ve been sharing from our debut song up to now.”

The “genderless” concept, a defining part of Xlov’s identity, continues on this album.

Wumuti shared, “Since our debut, I thought there would be a variety of perspectives because this is such a new path. I hope the direction and lifestyle we introduce can inspire people to broaden their horizons, even just enough to think, ‘So this kind of choice exists too.’ There are people who say they found hope and motivation through us. I feel proud and energized, as though our courage has given courage to many people. We want to become a window in a wall that had none.”

Wumuti added, “I think the music and performances will turn out very differently. We all grew up as K-pop fans, so our love and respect for K-pop run deep. Since we’re among the first to take on gender-free and genderless concepts, our point of difference is that we make unfamiliar messages and concepts feel more approachable and beautiful.”

Xlov has chosen “Hush” and “Tooth Gem Chihuahua” as double title tracks.

“Hush” is a song that reinterprets Eastern motifs in a modern way. It uses Xlov’s distinctive worldview and sound to portray the duality of life, the opposing beings within it, and the confusing reality of being trapped by the trauma they cause.

“Tooth Gem Chihuahua” combines intense house rhythms and a dreamy soundscape, built on dreamcore and hyperpop. It tells the story of a baby wolf raised by a mother Chihuahua who grows up frustrated by how different it looks from its siblings. The wolf arrives in a dream world, in a space-time where it can become a beautiful Chihuahua adored by people just like its siblings, and encounters happiness that is destined to be short-lived.

Haru said, “It’s a story about the opposing sides that exist in the world. We’ll show fear with ‘Hush’ and cuteness with ‘Chihuahua.’” Rui said, “‘Hush’ felt like our song as soon as I heard it.”

Wumuti explained, “We tried Eastern elements for the first time in ‘Hush.’ It has dark horror and Xlov’s own kind of beauty. ‘Tooth Gem Chihuahua’ has a lovely, bright side as well as emptiness and sadness. It’s a song that feels like youth. As we thought about how to broaden our musical range, we took on performances we hadn’t tried before.”

The album also includes “Cat Move,” which is based on electronic dance music; “All Tied Up,” a unit track by Rui and Haru; “Silence,” a unit track by Wumuti and Hyun; a sped-up version of “Tooth Gem Chihuahua”; and instrumental versions of the two title tracks, for a total of eight songs. Wumuti took part in writing and composing, as well as producing the album, bringing out Xlov’s distinctive sound.

Xlov will release “I Equals I” at 6 p.m. that day.

Rui said, “I want to come up with the descriptor ‘the greatest beauty.’” Haru said, “I don’t want a descriptor. I’d like people to see Xlov as a genre of our own, like a hashtag.”

Reporter Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com; photo courtesy of RBW

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.