“Hospital treatment for depression”... Former Sinawe member Kim Bada in tears as prosecutors seek three years in prison in repeat cannabis case

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Kim Bada, a former vocalist for the band Sinawe, faces a three-year prison term sought by prosecutors on cannabis charges.

On the 28th, a final hearing was held for Kim Bada, who was indicted for violating the Narcotics Control Act (cannabis), before a single judge of Criminal Division 1 at the Sokcho Branch of Chuncheon District Court.

That day, prosecutors sought a three-year prison term for Kim Bada, forfeiture of the seized items, and an additional collection of 500,000 won.

Kim Bada said, “I committed the crime of smoking cannabis because of a momentary lapse in judgment. I deeply regret my careless attitude toward cannabis and am reflecting on it with profound remorse. I vowed, with all my heart, never to touch illegal cannabis again.”

He went on to say, “By attending a drug addiction support group, I came to understand the dangers of drugs again. I realized that cannabis ruins my body and mind, as well as the people I love. The people who have suffered because of me weighed on me more heavily than my 30 years in music,” and wept.

Kim Bada’s lawyer also pleaded, “Kim Bada is voluntarily attending a substance addiction support group and working to stay off drugs. He only smoked a small amount of cannabis and never distributed it to others. He is even receiving hospital treatment for loneliness, self-reproach, and depressive symptoms caused by the loss of contact with his family. A prison sentence would make it very difficult for him to support his elderly parents.”

Kim Bada was arrested last March on suspicion of possessing and smoking cannabis. He is suspected of possessing and using cannabis in downtown Sokcho on March 8. In 2010, he was also sentenced to one year in prison, suspended for two years, on charges of buying cannabis through an acquaintance and smoking it with them. Kim Bada admitted to all the charges during police questioning. In September, he also released a handwritten apology, saying, “I’ve thought a lot about the time that has passed and reflected on it with deep remorse. In the end, all I can do is gradually show you through my future actions and music, rather than words.”

Kim Bada’s sentencing hearing will be held at 2 p.m. on November 25.

Kim Bada joined Sinawe as its fifth vocalist in 1996 and rose to prominence. He later performed with bands including Nabi Effect and Art of Parties.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.