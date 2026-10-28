Lim Seul-ong and Kwon Eun-bi team up... A top-tier duet song, “Vibes,” to be released on the 28th

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] A new mega-duet song has been born.

Lim Seul-ong will release his new digital single “Vibes” at 6 p.m. on the 28th.

“Vibes” sings of the perfect sense of freedom that comes from escaping a stifling daily routine, sitting in the wide-open Han River Park and breathing in fresh air. A sweet melody is layered over the lively rhythms of funky bass and guitar.

Singer Kwon Eun-bi joins the new song as a duet partner, raising expectations. Lim Seul-ong is not only recognized for his outstanding vocal skills as a member of 2AM, but is also a “duet master” who has created hit songs while collaborating with a range of artists, including IU, Sunye, Joy and Yoon Hyun-sang. Kwon Eun-bi has shown off her multifaceted charms as widely recognized “WATERBOMB goddess.” Last September, she also demonstrated her abilities as a solo artist by releasing “Deja Vu,” a new song that moved away from her signature sexy concept and put greater emphasis on her vocal color.

With a masterpiece featuring a lovely harmony born from the meeting of sweet, tender “top-tier vocals” and a delicate, refreshing “vocal-tone goddess,” listeners are expected to respond enthusiastically.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.