‘Ko Woo-rim♥’ Yuna Kim Looks Pretty Even With Her Double-Eyelid Crease Settled... ‘Autumn Goddess’ Marks 4th Wedding Anniversary

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] ‘Figure skating queen’ Yuna Kim has unveiled a pictorial brimming with autumn vibes. Her seemingly more pronounced double-eyelid crease, defined eyes and long, straight hair came together to showcase her elegant beauty.

On the 28th, Yuna Kim posted several photos on her social media without any particular caption.

The photos show Yuna Kim posing in various ways while wearing puffer jackets from sports brand New Balance’s fall/winter collection.

What first caught the eye was Yuna Kim’s fresh, innocent beauty. She paired a light gray puffer jacket with a black top and gazed at the camera, her long, straight hair falling naturally. Her subtle smile as she tilted her head slightly added to her characteristic refined aura.

In particular, her seemingly more pronounced double-eyelid crease and defined eyes drew attention. Her clear features stood out even with natural makeup, giving her a more mature look.

In another photo, she put both hands in her puffer jacket pockets and smiled relaxedly at the camera. She paired the gray puffer with a black zip-up top and jeans, creating a look that was both comfortable and polished.

A photo with a different mood was also released. Yuna Kim wore a dark brown puffer jacket, her long hair falling over one shoulder as she gazed straight ahead. Instead of the lovely smile in the earlier photos, she exuded chic appeal with a composed expression and a deep gaze.

In a full-length shot, she wore a brown puffer over a gray knit top and ivory-colored pants. She tied a khaki-toned knit around her waist for an accent and completed the relaxed autumn look with sneakers. Even in a thick puffer jacket, her natural poses and relaxed expression elevated the pictorial.

Yuna Kim has recently continued to make active inroads into the fashion world as the face of New Balance’s 2026 fall/winter ‘New Gray Down’ campaign. On the 22nd, she also drew attention by showing off her puffer style at a New Balance pop-up store event in Seongdong-gu, Seoul.

Yuna Kim married Ko Woo-rim, a member of crossover group Forestella, on October 22, 2022. The couple recently marked their fourth wedding anniversary.

Reporter Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.