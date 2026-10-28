Han Ji-min’s flawless slicked-back ID photo... a look that would breeze through a flight attendant interview

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] Actress Han Ji-min drew attention with an ID photo showcasing her neat, slicked-back hair and dazzling beauty as she was appointed a goodwill ambassador for the Seoul National University Hospital Supporters Association.

On the 28th, Han Ji-min personally shared her thoughts on becoming an ambassador for the Seoul National University Hospital Supporters Association. She said, “I have become an ambassador for the Seoul National University Hospital Supporters Association,” and added, “I will do my best to share warmth and hope, and to ensure that my small influence reaches more people and gives them an opportunity to connect with the value of sharing and take part in it.”

Embarking on a meaningful effort to spread positive influence, Han Ji-min expressed her determination to promote the value of sharing as an ambassador and offer warm hope to those in need. Her heartfelt message—that she hopes her influence will help spread kindness to more people—has drawn attention.

The photo released alongside the announcement showed Han Ji-min, who was appointed an ambassador for the Seoul National University Hospital Supporters Association on the 23rd. She took her first step in the role as she received her certificate of appointment from Baek Nam-jong, president of Seoul National University Hospital. Her neat appearance as she held the certificate conveyed the significance of and responsibility that come with her new role.

The ambassador plaque for the supporters association, which Han Ji-min shared herself, also drew attention. News of her new role, along with the title of ambassador displayed on the plaque, has continued to pique fans’ interest.

Above all, what captured attention was Han Ji-min’s timeless beauty. With her hair neatly swept back in a slicked-back style, she created a look that was both polished and sophisticated, while her well-defined features and clear skin drew admiration. Her beauty remained unmistakable even with her clean, unfussy styling, and her elegant look, reminiscent of an ID photo, drew all eyes.

Meanwhile, Han Ji-min has appeared in dramas including “The Light in Your Eyes” and “Our Blues,” and has continued to make donations and take part in social contribution activities. Last December, she donated 100 million won to Seoul National University Children’s Hospital.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.