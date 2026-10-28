Tzuyu is troubled by ongoing dating rumors... Mother speaks out as rumors spread

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Tzuyu, 27, a member of the group TWICE, has been caught up in dating rumors involving a male acquaintance. Her mother stepped in to dismiss speculation about her daughter’s private life.

According to local media outlets, including Taiwan’s TVBS, United Daily News (UDN) and NOWnews, on the 28th, Tzuyu’s mother, Hwang Yanling, shared her position on the recent dating rumors about her daughter that had spread online in a post on her own social media account on the 27th.

Recently, photos of Tzuyu with a male acquaintance circulated online, prompting speculation that the two might be a couple. The rumors escalated when some netizens cited their apparent closeness to suggest that she might have a new boyfriend.

Tzuyu’s mother responded personally to the rumors. She began, “Rumors about Tzuyu and a male friend have been circulating online recently. I’ve known this friend for a long time, too, so I’d like to say a few words.”

She went on to clarify their relationship: “He has always been a very good friend of Tzuyu’s. He is a kind and sincere person who has supported and helped Tzuyu for a long time.”

Her mother emphasized, “It’s perfectly normal for friends to eat together, go out, talk and look out for each other,” adding, “People shouldn’t read too much into a few photos or bits of information, or make careless assumptions.”

She also urged people not to “criticize or attack anyone based on unverified rumors,” and said, “I hope you’ll show more interest in Tzuyu’s music and work, and give Tzuyu and those around her a little more respect and space.” Finally, drawing a line under the dating rumors about her daughter, she said, “I hope the unnecessary speculation ends here.”

This is not the first time dating rumors about Tzuyu have surfaced. In April, rumors that she was dating popular Taiwanese actor Greg Hsu (Hsu Kuang-han) drew attention.

At the time, a photo of Greg Hsu with Tzuyu’s mother was released after he attended a TWICE concert in Taiwan, fueling speculation about the relationship between the two. Some netizens pointed to the fact that Hsu had met Tzuyu’s mother and suggested that he might be dating Tzuyu.

However, in a later interview, Greg Hsu said that he and Tzuyu greet each other when they meet, cautioning against the speculation online.

Meanwhile, TWICE, of which Tzuyu is a member, celebrated the 11th anniversary of its debut on the 20th. After recently wrapping up its sixth world tour, “THIS IS FOR,” to great success, TWICE has continued its global popularity with the release on the 16th of a special vinyl album featuring a live recording of its finale concert in Seoul.

Alongside her group activities, Tzuyu is also stepping up her solo career. At a press conference held in Singapore on the 9th, she announced a collaboration project with the Williams Racing Formula One team and the popular Japanese anime “Dandadan.” The theme song featuring Tzuyu is scheduled to be released early next year, along with a music video. This December, she is set to take on a new challenge as an MC at the 2026 Asia Artist Awards (AAA).

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.