Woo Seo-yoon sees Miss Korea winner effect after overcoming the plastic surgery controversy: “People ask only me for photos... I think I’ve edged out my dad, Woo Ji-won, a little”

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Woo Seo-yoon, the 2026 Miss Korea winner, said that more people now recognize her than her father, former basketball player Woo Ji-won, and that she can feel her newfound recognition.

On the 27th, a dental aesthetics brand released an interview video along with a post that read, “2026 Miss Korea winner, Ms. Woo Seo-yoon. From Ms. Seo-yoon’s unique flirting style to her candid, lovable charm! See a different side of Ms. Seo-yoon in the video.”

Asked what change she had felt most strongly after she began drawing attention under her own name rather than as “Woo Ji-won’s daughter,” Woo Seo-yoon replied, “In the past, when I went out with my dad, a lot of people would ask us for photos or autographs.”

She laughed and added, “These days, some people ask to take photos with just me, so I feel like I’ve edged out my dad a little.”

Asked about her future goals, Woo Seo-yoon said, “I want to work as an art curator, making use of my major. Since I lived in the U.S. for a long time, I’d also like to try working as a curator with a global reach.”

She added, “For now, I have to focus on my activities as Miss Korea, so I’ve put that goal aside for a while.”

Earlier, Woo Seo-yoon was crowned Miss Korea winner at the 70th Miss Korea Pageant, held last August at the COEX Auditorium in Gangnam-gu, Seoul. The eldest daughter of Woo Ji-won, she is studying art at Tufts University in the U.S. and dreams of becoming a global art curator.

However, after Woo Seo-yoon’s win, images of her from past television appearances spread online, prompting speculation that she had undergone plastic surgery.

Woo Seo-yoon appeared on tvN’s “Leaving the Nest Season 3” and other programs in 2018, when she was a teenager. Some netizens compared her appearance then with her current look and claimed she may have had plastic surgery. Woo Seo-yoon, however, has never publicly given a specific response to the claims.

In an earlier interview, rather than directly addressing the allegations, Woo Seo-yoon shared how she felt, saying, “Among the things people say amid all the attention, some are hurtful, but I try not to let myself get hurt,” and, “I hope there will be an opportunity to show you the real me in the future.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.