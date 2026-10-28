Nichkhun, at the center of a “fuller look” controversy, looks dramatically different after a lifting treatment: “You sag as you get older, so you have to take care of yourself”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] 2PM member Nichkhun has drawn attention for his changed appearance and shared a glimpse of his recent routine, revealing that he has begun taking serious steps to maintain his looks ahead of a concert.

A video titled “It’s My First Time Washing a Car” was posted on the YouTube channel Ohu Seti on the 27th. The video features lighthearted conversation between Nichkhun, who checks his appearance before filming, and the 2PM members watching him.

That day, Nichkhun carefully examined his face in the mirror before filming got underway. He then asked Jun. K, “I look okay, right?” seeking his opinion on his appearance. Jun. K marveled at Nichkhun’s noticeably slimmer face, saying, “Your face has really tightened up.”

Watching him, Wooyoung asked, “Why are you looking in the mirror so much?” and voiced his curiosity. Jun. K then admitted, “We got laser lifting treatments on our faces.”

Nichkhun was also candid about why he takes care of his skin. “It lifts your face and has a cooling effect,” he said, explaining, “I have to take care of myself because of the 2PM concert.” He added, “I need to look a little better,” expressing his determination to look his best onstage and in front of the camera.

His exceptional dedication to maintaining his appearance didn’t stop there. Nichkhun stressed, “As you get older, your face inevitably starts to sag, doesn’t it? You have to take care of it.”

Wooyoung reacted, “No wonder. Your face looked different,” marveling at how much Nichkhun’s appearance had changed.

Nichkhun recently appeared on 2PM’s official YouTube channel, where his changed appearance drew attention. At the time, his somewhat fuller look caught people’s eyes, prompting a range of reactions online. Having been loved for years for his consistent heartthrob image, his changed appearance naturally drew interest.

Nichkhun later appeared on the SBS variety show “No, But Really,” where he spoke openly about why he had gained weight and his process of losing it. “I didn’t have many schedules at the beginning of the year, and I visited my family home and ate a lot. I was so shocked when I saw myself. I recently had a concert in Japan, and I ate only three eggs over three days,” he admitted.

During a lull in his schedule, he spent a relaxed stretch of time at his family home enjoying meals, then began managing his weight after seeing how much his appearance had changed. His admission that he drastically cut back on food ahead of the Japan concert came as a surprise.

After recently drawing attention for his changed appearance, Nichkhun has continued to attract interest by sharing how he is diligently maintaining his looks ahead of a concert. Fans are focused on how carefully he is tending to his appearance for the stage.

Reporter Kim Sohee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.